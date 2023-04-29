Pokemon TCG Reveals New Charizard Card

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has unveiled the first Charizard card of the Scarlet & Violet era. This week, Creatures Inc. (the publisher of the Pokemon Trading Card Game over in Japan) provided first details about the upcoming Pokemon Card 151 set due out for release in Japan in June. The set will include Pokemon cards of all 151 original Pokemon, including the first Kadabra card in nearly 20 years. Several cards from the set were revealed, including new Venusaur ex, Charizard ex, and Blastoise ex cards. This marks the first time that the three Pokemon will have cards in the current Scarlet & Violet era. You can check out the cards down below:

No release date has been announced for the Pokemon Card 151 set internationally, although PokeBeach reports that it's expected to be incorporated into the annual special holiday set. It's also likely that the three cards will have a Special Illustration Rare variant, which could become highly sought after cards on the secondary market. Other cards in the set include a Mew ex, Alakazam ex, and Jynx ex.

Interestingly, PokeBeach previously reported that another Charizard card is already in the works. Japan's July set will be called "Rulers of the Black Flame" and will feature a Charizard ex card with a Darkness Tera Type instead of a normal Fire-type. This set will be part of the August international release, which means that we could see that Charizard card here in the US before the one shown above.

In the meantime, Pokemon TCG players can look forward to the release of "Paldea Evolved," the second release in the Scarlet & Violet series, in early June.