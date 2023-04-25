Pokemon TCG Showcases Brilliant New Eevee Cards, But They Might Be Only for Japan

The Pokemon Trading Card Game has announced a new set of promo cards featuring the work of famed artist Yu Nagaba. The famous artist has created drawings featuring Eevee and its evolutions, which will be used in a special series of Pokemon Center merchandise. Cards featuring the Pokemon will also be released as promo cards, which will be given out to Pokemon Center customers starting in May. A new clothes line by Beams will also be formally announced in early May and is expected to feature the Eevee artwork. This marks Nagaba's second collaboration with The Pokemon Company, following a similar collaboration in 2021 that featured a special promo Pikachu card. You can see the Eevee artwork below, as shown on a special binder that will be sold via lottery in Japanese Pokemon Center stores.

The previous Nagaba card remains something of a collector's item, likely because it's only available on a limited basis and features some very unique (and very cute) artwork. Current listings for the card are around $35 per card, which is a pretty good price for a promo card that was given out for free. Unfortunately, the first Yu Nagaba card was only published in Japan and it's likely that this new card line won't make its way into international sets.

On the plus side, Pokemon TCG fans only have about a month left until they can get their hands on some new Pokemon cards. The "Paldea Evolved" line will be released in June and will feature at least 190 cards (although Secret Rare cards will likely drive up the card count into the 200s.) The set will likely include the International version of the Iono card that caused sell outs in Japan, leading to The Pokemon Company rushing more cards into print.