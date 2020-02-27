Pokemon’s New Rival Is Coming to Nintendo Switch Next Year

Developer Crema has announced that its new game Temtem, often dubbed Pokemon’s newest rival, is coming to Nintendo Switch next year. More specifically, the Pokemon-inspired MMO creature-collection adventure is coming to the Nintendo platform sometime during the spring 2021 window. According to Crema, this is when the game will hit “1.0,” which is to say leave early access. And when it does this, it will come to PS4, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch as well. Currently, the game is only available on PC, via Steam Early Access.

Meanwhile, the developer has also confirmed that it believes it will be able to add cross-play to the game when this happens, if all platform holders are willing to play ball that is. According to Crema, if there’s no sticks in the mud, this will be quite simple to achieve. What isn’t simple to achieve is cross-save.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Cross-save is more technically challenging,” writes the developer. “Apart from having the same legal and restrictions hoops, there’s also a technical issue that needs to be sorted and solved which is a way of joining all your different accounts into the same one. Temtem doesn’t have a custom login system, it just uses the platforms’ login system in a transparent way.”

The developer continues by nothing it thinks it will be able to get around all of this and add the feature, but for now it’s not as confident about this as it’s cross-play.

Temtem debuted on Steam Early Access back in January, and has already raced past 500,000 players, making it one of 2020’s first success stories. Below, you can read more about the title:

“Temtem is a massively multiplayer creature-collection adventure,” reads an official elevator pitch of the game. “Seek adventure in the lovely Airborne Archipelago alongside your Temtem squad. Catch every Temtem, battle other tamers, customize your house, join a friend’s adventure or explore the dynamic online world.”

As you wait for Temtem to leave early access and come to console, don’t forget there’s plenty of new games releasing this week that will help alleviate the wait. You can check out all of these games, courtesy of our newest Out This Week.