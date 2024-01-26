Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet and Violet 151 UPC Is 33% Off

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

This morning, the Pokemon TCG Paldean Fates Elite Trainer Box launched with a discount, but if you haven't picked up the recent Pokemon Trading Card Game: Scarlet & Violet 151 expansion because of the price, now would be the perfect time to remedy that. The Ultra Premium Collection set is currently on sale here at Walmart for $79.99, which is around 33% off the $119.99 list price and an all-time low. The deal won't last long, so grab it while you can. You can also find it here on Amazon for $95.99.

The set will include the original 151 Pokemon from Pokemon Red and Blue as well as a bunch of rare cards, with the Special Illustration Rare Mew Ex card being the most coveted. It features textured foil to "change" from dawn to dusk, and the only place you can get one is in the Scarlet & Violet 151 Ultra Premium Collection. Other promo cards included in the Ultra Premium Collection set include the Gold Foil Mew ex card and the Mewtwo Illustration Rare card. A full breakdown of the contents can be found below.

1 etched foil promo card featuring Mew ex

1 full-art foil promo card featuring Mewtwo

1 etched metal card featuring Mew ex

1 playmat

1 deck box

1 metallic coin featuring Mew

6 damage-counter dice

2 plastic condition markers

16 booster packs from Pokémon TCG: Scarlet & Violet-151

A code card for Pokémon TCG Live

"Mythical Treasures Await!The Mythical Pokémon Mew holds many secrets of the Pokémon world, and usually only the luckiest of Trainers encounter it. But now you can add it to your own Pokédex along with even more Kanto Pokémon inside a bounty of booster packs from the Scarlet & Violet-151 expansion! Mew ex appears here as both playable and collectible metal cards, and you'll also find a beautifully illustrated promo card featuring Mewtwo, a durable playmat and deck box, and more."

Pokemon's Temporal Forces Revealed

The Pokemon Company recently announced Temporal Forces, a new Scarlet & Violet expansion that brings back ACE SPEC cards, powerful trainer or energy cards that are limited to one card per deck. These cards were first introduced in the Black & White series and will be making their return where they will almost certainly shake up the game. As hinted by the expansion's name, the set will also introduce Walking Wake and Iron Leaves and will continue the trend of introducing Ancient and Future Pokemon and trainer cards, along with more type-shifted Tera ex cards. Temporal Forces will officially launch on March 22, 2024.