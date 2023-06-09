Pokemon TCG Releases Most Brilliant Renditions of OG Starter Pokemon Yet

The Pokemon Company has revealed the Illustration Rare and Secret Illustration Rare for the original Starter Pokemon, showing off what are sure to be some of the most sought after cards printed this year. PokeBeach revealed a first look at the nine Illustration Rare and Secret Illustration Rare cards, which feature gorgeous renditions of the Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle evolution lines. The nine cards will be released as part of the Pokemon Card 151 set, which will be released in July in Japan and internationally in September. Each set shows the respective Pokemon in their natural environment, with Bulbasaur enjoying a verdant grove, Charmander scaling a rocky cliff, and Blastoise descending deeper into the ocean. You can check out all nine cards at the end of the article.

The Pokemon Card 151 set will exclusively feature Pokemon from the original franchise. In the Japanese version, the cards are numbered based on their National Pokedex number. Due to the focus on the original Pokemon and the bounty of Illustration Rare and Secret Illustration Rare cards, it’s widely expected that these cards will be one of the biggest Pokemon TCG releases of the year.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Unlike normal Pokemon card sets, fans won’t be able to purchase the Pokemon Card 151 set (which has yet to receive an English set name) in individual Booster packs. Instead the cards will only be available in boxed sets, Elite Trainer Boxes, and tins, along with an Ultimate Premium Collection.

The new card set will follow two other Pokemon TCG releases planned for the summer. The Paldea Evolved card set, one of the largest card sets ever released by the Pokemon Trading Card Game, will be released this weekend, while an Obsidian Flames set featuring a Darkness-type Tera Charizard ex card will be released in August. Because of the timing of Obsidian Flames and the Pokemon Card 151 set, we’ll be getting two consecutive months of Charizard ex releases.