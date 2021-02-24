Pokemon Trolls Fans With Perfect Diamond and Pearl Tease

✖

Rumors of a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake have been building in the lead-up to Pokemon Day, and the brand's official Twitter account has joined the fun. Each day this week, the account has used a corresponding Pokemon generation as part of the countdown to Pokemon Day; yesterday featured the starting Pokemon from generation 5 with a reference to Unova, and today featured the generation 4 starters. However, the wording on today's Tweet is a bit more deliberate, starting with "Let's Go, Sinnoh!" Fans have suspected the Diamond and Pearl remakes could be done in the style of Pokemon: Let's Go, Pikachu! and Let's Go, Eevee!, so this could be either a hint that the game is in development, or a massive troll!

The Tweet from the official Pokemon Twitter account can be found embedded below.

Let's go, Sinnoh! Turtwig, Chimchar and Piplup are preparing for #PokemonDay—it's only 4 days away! pic.twitter.com/607ObX4uML — Pokémon (@Pokemon) February 23, 2021

It's entirely possible that the person running the official Pokemon Twitter account is aware of the rumor and decided to have some fun with it. The Tweet generated a lot of talk on social media, with many laughing about the phrasing. If the goal was to get fans once again talking about the possibility of a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake ahead of this week's anniversary celebration, it was definitely a success!

Regardless of the intention, the timing of the Tweet is very interesting. A new rumor today suggests Nintendo's Poke Ball Plus device could be coming back to stores in the near future. The Nintendo Switch peripheral was used as a controller in Pokemon: Let's Go, and a new print run for the item could suggest that a direct follow-up is in the works.

With Pokemon Day just around the corner, fans shouldn't have to wait much longer to find out more about the future of the franchise! It's clear that The Pokemon Company is going to be celebrating the 25th anniversary of the series in a number of different ways, but whether or not those plans include "Let's Go, Sinnoh" remains to be seen!

Are you hoping to see a Pokemon Diamond and Pearl remake? Do you think the Tweet is a tease for a new "Let's Go" game? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!