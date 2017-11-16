Last Call For the ‘Pokemon Ultra Sun’ and ‘Ultra Moon’ 20% Discount

Amazon Prime members have only hours remaining if they want to enjoy their 20-percent discount on Pokemon Ultra Sun and Pokemon Ultra Moon.

Indeed, Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon launch tomorrow, November 17th on the Nintendo 3DS. That makes today the last day for Amazon Prime members to pre-order and get the 20% off discount bonus. Digital downloads are convenient, but saving money and storage space is even better. Plus you have the option of selling the game down the road. If you also have a Nintendo Switch, don’t forget that the same discount applies to Skyrim, which arrives tomorrow as well.

Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon Synopsis: “A new light shines on the Alola region! Take on the role of a Pokémon Trainer and unravel the mystery of the Legendary Pokémon Necrozma’s new forms: Dusk Mane Necrozma in the Pokémon Ultra Sun game and Dawn Wings Necrozma in the Pokémon Ultra Moon game. You can encounter and battle 400+ Pokémon, including new forms. A brand-new showdown awaits!”