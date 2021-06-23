Pokemon Unite Shows Off Charizard and Snorlax's Movesets

Pokemon Unite continued to show off the varied abilities of its Pokemon characters, this time showing off how Charizard and Snorlax will function in battle. The upcoming MOBA-style game released two new character teasers yesterday, which showed off Charizard and Snorlax's moveset. The two popular Pokemon will both appear in the initial roster of Pokemon Unite, with completely different styles of play. Charizard can hit foes with a mix of melee and ranged attacks, along with several attacks that seem to deal persistent damage or create terrain that damages opponents. Meanwhile, Snorlax is a defender that creates impassable walls to block foes, and can also put foes to sleep. You can check out previews of both Pokemon below:

A steady All-Rounder, Charizard leverages a variety of ways to deal damage over time with its flame attacks. Its Unite Move allows it to fly over obstacles and recover health whenever it deals damage to an enemy! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/DzUzChmMFx — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 22, 2021

Don’t sleep on this Defender! Snorlax can keep its massive health pool full with moves that keep it healed—as well as support allies and immobilize foes. Snorlax’s Unite Move, Power Nap, restores HP while damaging enemies around it! #PokemonUNITE pic.twitter.com/qi1yYXyWPq — Pokémon UNITE (@PokemonUnite) June 22, 2021

Pokemon Unite will feature 5v5 matches with each player controlling a different Pokemon character. Players collect energy by defeating either wild Pokemon or Pokemon on an opposing team and then score points by depositing that energy into their opponent's goals. There are five different "classes" of Pokemon - Charizard is an All-Rounder, Snorlax is a Defender, and Pikachu is an Attacker. Other classes include Speedsters and Supporters. The game will initially include 19 Pokemon on the roster, but developer Tencent has confirmed that more Pokemon will be added after launch.

Pokemon Unite will be free-to-play, but players will have to unlock Pokemon and cosmetics for their Pokemon using either currency earned by playing in games or by spending real-world money. Pokemon Unite will be released on the Nintendo Switch and July, and then on mobile devices in September.