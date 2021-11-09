Pokemon Fan Goes Viral With Incredible Ash and Charizard Cosplay

After Pikachu, Charizard might be the Pokemon most closely associated with Ash Ketchum. While the Fire/Flying-type was mainly responsible for Ash’s loss in the Indigo League, the two formed a close bond that continues in more recent seasons of the show. British cosplayer @LittleJem4 played up the bond between the two at Birmingham’s MCM Comic Con last month. While her Ash costume offered a great likeness, the Charizard design truly stole the show. The costume perfectly captures Charizard’s look from the games and anime, but the incorporation of a glowing red mouth with “smoke” billowing out truly put it over the top.

A video of @LittleJem4 showcasing the design at MCM Comic Con can be found in the Tweet embedded below. Readers can find additional videos of the design at the cosplayer’s TikTok right here.

THANK YOU All so much ! For meeting me and my Charizard. I had an amazing time, thank you @MCMComicCon for hosting me and Charizard. And thank you everyone that lent a hand to move charizard safely around the con !#pokemon #charizard #mcmlondon #littlejem pic.twitter.com/lB9141uCef — LittleJem (@littlejem4) October 23, 2021

Charizard’s unwillingness to listen to Ash in the show’s earliest episodes was one of the defining elements of their relationship. @LittleJem4 even played up that dynamic in a TikTok video in which she tries to get Charizard into a Poke Ball, only for it to swiftly swat the Ball away! Ash eventually was able to get Charizard to listen by the time he came up against the Orange League Champion Drake, but clearly those early episodes were the inspiration for @LittleJem4, and probably the ones most well-remembered by Pokemon fans!

While Charizard might be @LittleJem4’s most impressive design, the cosplayer has shared a number of other incredible designs inspired by video games. The cosplayer has posted costume designs based on Monster Hunter, Mario Kart, Final Fantasy VII‘s Tifa, and a whole lot more! It takes a lot of talent to do this kind of thing, with countless hours devoted to the craft. Charizard has clearly blown up for the cosplayer, earning her literally millions of views on TikTok. It’s unclear what the future will bring for @LittleJem4, but maybe she can move on to Venusaur and Blastoise, next!

