Cancelled Pokemon Z Version Details Leak Online

At one point in the franchise, Pokemon fans generally expected each generation to receive a third version. Most Pokemon games would start with two versions (like Pokemon Ruby and Sapphire) and then receive an updated version about a year or so later (like Pokemon Emerald). Sometimes Game Freak would change things up with a full sequel (like Pokemon Black 2 and White 2) or two additional versions (like Pokemon Ultra Sun and Ultra Moon). Pokemon X and Y was one of the few generations that did not follow this trend, with the long rumored Pokemon Z failing to materialize. However, new details about the planned game have appeared online following the recent leaks at Game Freak.

Pokemon Z would have put a focus on Zygarde, a Pokemon that got a major focus in Pokemon XYZ: The Series. According to information shared by Centro Leaks, Zygarde would have gotten the starring role on the version’s box art. In the narrative, Zygarde was going to keep the balance between Xerneas and Yveltal, the legendary Pokemon from X and Y. The idea was that Zygarde would take different forms suited to attacking the two Legendary Pokemon if the balance had shifted and one became too powerful. If the deer like Xerneas became stronger, Zygarde would take a wolf form; if the flying Yveltal became too powerful, it would take a form that used weapons to shoot it down from the skies.

Both of those designs were apparently repurposed as Zygarde’s 10% forme and 100% forme, which would not appear until Pokemon Sun and Moon. The narrative of Pokemon Z would end up playing into that generation instead. Zygarde Complete Forme Pokedex entry in Pokemon Moon actually does reference its feud, noting that “it has enough power to overwhelm even Xerneas or Yveltal.” Pokemon Sun and Moon was actually supposed to have even more content based on Zygarde, and there was a plot thread that got cut from the generation. This would have further fleshed out Sina and Dexio’s role, after giving the player the Zygarde Cube.

While it’s interesting to see what we might have gotten with Pokemon Z, it doesn’t feel like this is a major loss. As is often the case with Game Freak and The Pokemon Company, most of the lost content was repurposed, and the elements with Zygarde seemed to work out for the best, making for an interesting element in the anime, and even in Pokemon Go. While Pokemon Z plans ended up scrapped altogether, it’s possible we could see more of Zygarde’s storyline fleshed out in Pokemon Legends: Z-A in 2025. We know that the game is going to feature a narrative centered around the Kalos region and elements from Pokemon X and Y, so it’s definitely possible!

Are you disappointed we never got Pokemon Z version? Would you have liked to see more done with Zygarde? Share your thoughts with me directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp, on Bluesky at @Marcdachamp, or on Instagram at @Dachampgaming!