Pokemon Go Adds New Legendary Pokemon to Game

Zygarde is coming to Pokemon Go as part of a new event themed around the new Routes feature.

Pokemon Go is adding Zygarde to the game, with its various forms tied to the brand new Routes feature. Today, Pokemon Go formally announced the brand new Routes feature, which adds suggested routes of linked PokeStops for players to travel. Players will be incentivized for traveling on Routes, with players earning Buddy candy quicker while traveling on routes and attracting more Pokemon with Incense when traveling on a route for the first time. Additionally, Routes will be the main way that players collect Zygarde Cells, which combine to form the powerful Legendary Pokemon Zygarde.

In Pokemon Go, players can encounter Zygarde 10% Form when completing the "A to Zygarde" Special Research. Players can then use a new Zygarde Cube item to change Zygarde's form, provided they have the necessary number of Cells. It's unclear whether Zygarde cells are a consumable item in Pokemon Go, or if they are a permanent addition similar to their use in the main series Pokemon games.

Players can try out Routes in Pokemon Go during the Blaze New Trails event, which kicks off tomorrow. This event also features increased encounter rates for Growlithe, Ponyta, Doduo, Lillipup, Blitzle and Yungoos will be in the wild, with an increased chance to find Shiny Yungoos.

The new Routes feature has been in development for several years, although its ties to Zygarde was only confirmed relatively recently. Pokemon Go has slowly been adding new Legendary Pokemon and Pokemon like Ultra Beasts to the game, with recent additions that include Mega Rayquaza. The upcoming Pokemon Go Fest event will add Diancie to the game, while Pokemon like Naganadel and Alcremie were teased as future additions in recent artwork released for the game's 7th anniversary.

The Blaze New Trails even kicks off on July 21st.