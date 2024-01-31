Pokimane Will Stream on YouTube

Pokimane is now making a home over on YouTube. Content creation is one of the most lucrative career paths one can take nowadays so long as they have the audience and platform backing them to allow it to happen. You get to be your own boss, make whatever kind of content you want, and can make a ton of money doing things like playing video games. It's a dream job for a lot of younger people who have grown up watching this content and it's also fairly affordable to get into. All you need is some kind of device with a camera whether that be a phone or a PC with a webcam, possibly some good lighting, a decent microphone, and it can lead to content that rivals television broadcasts. It's pretty impressive and the creators responsible for this have gotten a lot of huge offers from major companies to work for them. Twitch, YouTube, and Kick have handed out massive contracts with big payouts to have these creators stream exclusively for them.

With all of that said, one of the faces of Twitch, Pokimane, announced she was leaving the platform yesterday after having been signed to a deal for quite a while. She has announced that she has moved on and is now working with YouTube, somewhere where she believes she will feel more free. Pokimane released an hour long podcast talking about why she left and noted that Twitch's profitability concerns has led to them offering less lucrative contracts. She noted that she had already decided not to resign with Twitch months ago as she doesn't want to be locked into an exclusive contract anymore. She also spoke about how these contracts work and some of them require certain quotas like streaming a lot of hours which can lead to streamers focusing too much on the hours they're putting in as opposed to the quality of content. She noted that she believes it leads to some streamers' content being lazier as a result and it can be a bit damaging to the long term appeal of streaming on Twitch.

let's explore something new together..

no strings attached :)



first ever youtube stream tomorrow, feb 1st at 12PM PST



see you there 🫶🏻 pic.twitter.com/IjHULSODVy — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 31, 2024

Pokimane noted she is still grateful for what she was given and there was a lot of beneficial parts of working in this space, but needed a change as she was losing some of her enthusiasm. Pokimane's first YouTube stream will be on February 1st at 12PM PST and will include a number of guests such as Ludwig.