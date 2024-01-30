Pokimane Teases She's Leaving Twitch

Pokimane appears to be leaving Twitch. The internet has evolved at a tremendous rate over the last decade and a half, changing our entertainment landscape with platforms like YouTube and Twitch which have straight up replaced things like television for some younger people. These platforms also offer viable career paths for those with a creative personality should they have the opportunity to gain a sizable audience. There are major content creators like MrBeast that have become household names and are making videos and content with budgets on the level of big budget summer blockbusters. It's pretty astonishing how far everything has come and how much money can be generated by people who are sometimes just sitting in a bedroom playing video games or watching videos.

One of the biggest names in streaming is Pokimane, a woman who has been at this since the 2010s. She has been one of the faces of Twitch for quite some time now, largely known for her wholesome personality. Pokimane has also managed to utilize her name and platform to kickstart other businesses such as one where she helps produce cookies. With that said, it seems like Pokimane is leaving Twitch behind. The streamer took to Twitter to note "the end of an era" before teasing she is leaving the platform by reflecting on her memories of the platform and how it has been her home for the last decade. As of right now, Pokimane has not formally declared she is walking away from the platform and it's not clear if she's leaving streaming behind as a whole or just moving to another platform.

the end of an era



twitch has been my home for a decade..



but it's time to say thank you for all the memories and love during my League, Fortnite, & Among us days 💜 pic.twitter.com/S8FMp6G3I8 — pokimane (@pokimanelol) January 30, 2024

Pokimane has been notably against Kick for a while, so it seems unlikely she would move there. It's possible YouTube could be Pokimane's new home, but it remains to be seen right now. Either way, we can likely expect some news on what Pokimane's next step is sometime this week. This would be a devastating blow to Twitch which has been bleeding its biggest creators for years. Huge talent like Dr Disrespect, TimTheTatman, Ludwig, and more have all fled the platform in recent years to go elsewhere and it has put Twitch in a frustrating position.