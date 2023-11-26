xQc Gives Brutally Honest Review of Pokimane's Cookies: "It Leaves Me Upset"

xQc has some constructive feedback for Pokimane's new cookies. As the streaming landscape continues to grow, more and more influencers are looking to expand their brand in other ways. Some of them do it through simple merchandise with hats, clothes, stickers, and other typical goods. Others try to go bigger by making full blown video games, making books, or entering into other types of businesses. Sometimes this leads to controversy, as people will have a really bad business idea, do something problematic with the product itself, and so on. The latest example of this is with Pokimane's new cookie, Myna Snacks' Midnight Mini Cookie. The cookies have been getting a lot of flack for being very expensive with a bag coming out to around $7, but you can only buy them in bulk. You have to buy a minimum of 4 bags for $28. Naturally, fans got pretty frustrated with the pricing and Pokimane got into hot water for suggesting people are "broke" if they can't afford that. That caused even more controversy since Pokimane gets a lot of money from her fans and is quite wealthy as a result. She later apologized for her comments, but some fans are still a bit heated about the situation.

However, there aren't that many opinions out there on the cookies themselves. Streamer xQc was sent a box of cookies from Pokimane herself as the two are close friends, but the streamer noted he would give his fully honest review of them. His initial impressions were not terribly positive, stating he'd give them a 5 out of 10, it's "not great, not terrible", and that the initial taste doesn't "taste like much". When the aftertaste kicks in, he noted that it's "not fantastic" and leaves him "upset". He also invited someone else to come in and try them, they were slightly more positive and gave them a 6 or 7 out of 10 and compared them to a dry brownie. As for how much they'd pay for something like this, they agreed about $3.65 USD due to the small packaging.

XQC tries Pokimanes new cookies and gives it an honest review pic.twitter.com/m4uFc3xvuj — ryan 🤿 (@scubaryan_) November 25, 2023

At least xQc is keeping it very honest. He got the box for free from Pokimane and could've hyped them up if he so chose to. Whether or not his opinion is actually representative of the average opinion on them is anyone's guess. He is a pretty harsh critic at times and the other person he brought on stream did seem slightly more positive on it, but still agreed with some of xQc's points.