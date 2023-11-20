Pokimane Apologizes for "Insensitive" Joke Following Cookie Drama

Pokimane has been trending on X and other social media platforms all weekend following a recent stream where she addressed the negative reaction to the expensive price of her new cookie brand, Myna. During a recent Twitch stream, Imane "Pokimane" Anys, more specifically, seemingly mocked fans as "idiots" and "broke boys" after they criticized the price of Myna cookies, which are $28 for four, 400g bags. That's $7 a bag. It's a steep price, but Pokimane has defended the price in the past as the cost of using superior ingredients.

That all said, before this recent stream, the release of the cookies was already gobbled up in controversy because of the price point. Pokimane seemingly blasting viewers as idiots and broke boys took this drama and made it explode to one of the biggest talking points on the entire Internet.

"When people are like, 'Oh my god, $28 for cookies?' It's four bags. That's $7 a bag," said Pokimane at the time.. "I know math is hard when you're an idiot but if you're a broke boy just say so."

Well I guess Im broke 😂 Bad take Pokimane come on... pic.twitter.com/MX3spNnM4o — Weedo (@YungWeedo) November 19, 2023

The reaction to the video above has been so bad it's prompted Pokimane to issue an apology. In this apology the streamers notes that what she said was intended to be a joke, but she realizes it came across as insensitive. She also noted this was specifically said to a single "rude chatter."

"While what I said was 100% intended to be a joke, I see why it came off as insensitive and I apologize for that," reads a recent tweet from Pokimane. "I also understand the current price of the cookies may be expensive for some, and promise we'll continue to consider pricing to keep myna as affordable as possible. I also want to clarify that this was said towards ONE rude chatter, I did not at all intend it to be a general statement or towards my community."

i also understand the current price of the cookies may be expensive for some, and promise we’ll continue to consider pricing to keep myna as affordable as possible. https://t.co/u0HovPw2Za — pokimane (@pokimanelol) November 20, 2023

With Pokimane issuing an apology, it's likely this drama will now rapidly dissolve. As for whether the negative attention to the cookie brand will prove to be negative for the brand, only time will tell. The age ol' saying is all attention is good attention, but while this is generally true, it's not true every time. That said, and as always, feel free to weigh in with your thoughts. What do you make of the Pokimane cookie drama?