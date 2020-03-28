Power Rangers Fans Are Creating Amazing Costumes in Animal Crossing: New Horizons

Nintendo fans everywhere are enjoying the latest hit on the Switch Animal Crossing: New Horizons, though many aren’t content with just wearing the looks that are already included in the game. That’s why plenty of cool designs have hit the internet, and if you’re a fan of the Power Rangers franchise you happen to be in luck, because fans have already created costumes from your favorite seasons of the show, and we’ve collected some of the best ones in one handy dandy place. Whether you’re a fan of Mighty Morphin, In Space, Lost Galaxy, S.P.D., or other seasons in the show’s history, you’ll probably find something you’ll want to add to your own game ASAP.

We’ve seen quite a few of the older seasons pop up, though there isn’t a lot of RPM or Mystic Force yet, so here’s hoping some of those start to show up soon. As for new seasons, we’d love to see some Beast Morphers make it into the game, so fingers crossed.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As for Animal Crossing: New Horizons, you can find the official description below.

“Escape to a deserted island and create your own paradise as you explore, create, and customize in the Animal Crossing: New Horizons game. Your island getaway has a wealth of natural resources that can be used to craft everything from tools to creature comforts. You can hunt down insects at the crack of dawn, decorate your paradise throughout the day, or enjoy sunset on the beach while fishing in the ocean. The time of day and season match real life, so each day on your island is a chance to check in and find new surprises all year round.

Show off your island utopia to family and friends—or pack your bags and visit theirs. Whether playing online* or with others beside you**, island living is even better when you can share it. Even without hopping on a flight, you’ll meet a cast of charming animal residents bursting with personality. Friendly faces like Tom Nook and Isabelle will lend their services and happily help you grow your budding community. Escape to your island getaway—however, whenever, and wherever you want.”

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is available now, and feel free to hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB for all things Power Rangers!

Dino Charge

Everyone can respect how long it takes to create a Power Rangers suit in Animal Crossing, especially when it is as good as this Dino Charge suit ended up being.

Did I spend ages making a White Mage hat and Power Rangers hoodie? Hells yeah I did. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch pic.twitter.com/qsCeom6HGe — Lorna Butler (@FallenArcana) March 27, 2020

“Did I spend ages making a White Mage hat and Power Rangers hoodie? Hells yeah I did. #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

Lost Galaxy Red

Another fan took on the Rangers of Lost Galaxy, a series they recently rewatched and we have to say we think the Rangers would be quite proud of this custom version.

“#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch

First custom design! Inspired by my rewatch of Power Rangers: Lost Galaxy.”

Dino Thunder Red

Another fan took on the season of Power Rangers Dino Thunder, creating the Red Ranger’s suit, and while there’s not a full helmet, the hat they’re rocking is an awesome accessory.

“Go Go Power Rangers #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

Mighty Morphin Yellow

Another fan took on the guise of the Yellow Ranger from Mighty Morphin Power Rangers, and while the helmet is not the classic from the show, it still goes with the Mighty Morphin suit perfectly.

“go go power rangers #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

S.P.D. Green

Granted, you don’t always have to wear the helmet and suit ensemble, and one fan decided to rock the S.P.D. themed suit and a more casual hat instead. Hey, even Rangers have casual Fridays, right?

“Anybody else have a Power Rangers track suit? #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch #PowerRangers”

A Whole Team

Another fan assembled a full team of Rangers for their Animal Crossing experience. The full team here consists of Samurai Blue, Mighty Morphin Red (with Dragon Shield), and Mighty Morphin Black, Green, White, Pink, and Yellow. It’s a pretty epic lineup, so hats off.

“Go go power rangers #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

Quite The Selection

Another fan also made several different suits to choose from, including In Space Pink, Mighty Morphin Pink, Ninja Storm Blue Wind, and Dino Charge Pink.

“power rangers designs #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”

Lightspeed Rescue

Another fan decided to go with the non-uniform costumes from Power Rangers, specifically Light Speed Rescue, and this is easily one of the coolest creations of the bunch, replicating the show’s distinctive red jacket.

“#AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch 8 made the power rangers Jacket from lightspeed.”

Green Ranger

Last but certainly not least is this Green Ranger design, which will make anyone playing the game feel like they call upon the Dragonzord.

“Folks wanted to see the Green Ranger pattern #AnimalCrossing #ACNH #NintendoSwitch”