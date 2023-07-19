PowerWash Simulator Developers’ Dream Collab is Star Wars

PowerWash Simulator has blown just about every expectation out of the water since its launch. Recently, the team at FuturLab partnered with Paramount to bring SpongeBob SquarePants DLC to the game. That was PowerWash Simulator‘s first paid DLC, but it doesn’t sound like the developers are stopping any time soon. Not only have we already heard about things like the Warhammer 40K crossover but now FuturLab is talking a bit about what its dream partners would be. One of those properties is Star Wars-related, as FuturLab boss James Marsden recently said, “The goal was the Millennium Falcon.”

The revelation came from an interview with Eurogamer where Marsden went into detail about both the studio’s hopes for the future and talked about how successful things have been thus far. In fact, Marsden noted that the SpongeBob launch “[blew] through [FuturLab’s] forecast.” Because of that success, the team is having even more doors opened for them. Of course, they didn’t confirm if Disney is one of those names, but it is definitely something the team is trying to make happen.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Dive into the SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack for PowerWash Simulator! This underwater expansion is OUT NOW on Switch, PS4 + PS5, Xbox One, Xbox X|S, Windows and Steam 💦 pic.twitter.com/mDgC9nGXj4 — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) June 29, 2023

In that same Eurogamer interview, FuturLabs’ licensing and business development manager Elliot Greenwood mentioned that they actually asked him if he thought could get them the Millennium Falcon. Greenwood recalls responding with, “I’ll try my best.” Certainly, it looks like the early returns from the work Greenwood has done are incredibly successful. Obviously, we know that SpongeBob has been a hit with PowerWash Simulator‘s audience, but we also know that free options have been just as popular. Having established properties like Tomb Raider and Final Fantasy alongside paid options will only increase the chances that FuturLab will be able to draw in the massive properties it’s dreaming of working with.

For now, the only DLC pack on the books for PowerWash Simulator for the rest of the year is Warhammer 40,000. That said, we’ll likely hear about further packs relatively soon. After all, the team’s 2023 roadmap seems to have one more slot for paid DLC left. We’ll probably learn what that is in the next few months.