PowerWash Simulator Reveals SpongeBob SquarePants Crossover

PowerWash Simulator has had some unique crossovers over the last few months, and the game might soon be getting its most unique one yet! Square Enix and FuturLab have revealed a short teaser video for content based on SpongeBob SquarePants. No specific details were revealed, other than a summer release window, but the content will be made available on all of the game's current platforms, including Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, and PC.

The teaser trailer for the SpongeBob DLC can be found below.

Last month, FuturLab released a roadmap for PowerWash Simulator, which included hints about the game's future. The roadmap included blank spots for both free and paid DLC, and FuturLab explicitly stated that paid content "will transport you outside of the Muckingham universe to all sorts of new and exciting places." Presumably, that means the SpongeBob SquarePants content will be released as paid DLC, but there has been no indication how much it might cost. The roadmap also has three spots for paid content, with one releasing in the second, third, and fourth quarters of the year. Going by that, it's safe to assume the SpongeBob DLC will be dropping in June. For now, fans will just have to wait for a full reveal.

While a lot of fans seem excited for the content, many have also raised the question of how players are supposed to use a powerwasher while underwater! Clearly, logic isn't a priority in PowerWash Simulator, and the content should still be enjoyable for fans, regardless. It's not like the Final Fantasy VII content made a whole lot of sense either; Midgar is a far cry from the realistic locations that appear in the base game! However, that also opens the door for a pretty big variety of other crossovers in the future. Perhaps players will be powerwashing Star Destroyers in space for a Star Wars crossover, or Iacon for a Transformers crossover. There's certainly a lot of potential!

