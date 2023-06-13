PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob SquarePants Pack Gets a Release Date

Last month, developer FuturLab announced that PowerWash Simulator would be partnering with everyone's favorite underwater cartoon hero SpongeBob SquarePants for an upcoming level pack. At the time, the only word we got on its release date was that it was coming later this summer, but today the team has officially announced when fans can expect to start washing down Bikini Bottom. The update is scheduled to hit on June 29 for Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Players will be shouting, "I'm ready" as they pick up the powerwasher once again in just a few short weeks.

The date might be new, but we've known just about everything else coming with the update since its announcement last month. The PowerWash Simulator SpongeBob DLC will cost $7.99 and includes six new maps, 10 achievements to earn, and a new character model that will help you fit in with the citizens of Bikini Bottom. Those maps include everything from Conch Street and The Bikini Bottom Bus to The Krusty Krab. Interestingly, players will also be cleaning The Invisible Boatmobile, which seems like a real challenge unless Patrick has painted it black again.

The @SpongeBob SquarePants Special Pack arrives in PowerWash SImulator June 29th on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PC and PlayStation 4 + 5!💦 pic.twitter.com/GXOJSzPumJ — PowerWash Simulator (@PowerWashSim) June 13, 2023

Of course, the SpongeBob pack is one of several crossovers coming this year. We also know that there will be a Warhammer 40,000 pack hitting later this year. That's still a ways off though, so FuturLab hasn't given us anything more than a teaser. Outside of that, FuturLab released a roadmap for 2023 which includes two more free content drops and at least one more paid DLC after the Warhammer stuff launches. They haven't given us any hints about the third DLC, but the free content will reveal more of the ongoing story that's covered in the base game.

All told, PowerWash Simulator is continuing to knock it out of the park with its post-launch support. The SpongeBob DLC was an inspired choice for a game that's all about cleaning things up with water. Does it make sense to be using a powerwasher under the ocean? Absolutely not, but it fits the wacky vibe FuturLab has been cultivating since the start. You can grab the SpongeBob SquarePants DLC on Nintendo, PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms on June 29.