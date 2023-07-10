Prime Energy Responds After US Senator Calls FDA to Investigate "Serious Health Concern"

US Senator Charles Schumer recently called upon the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) to investigate PRIME over "health concerns" of one of its beverages. Since then, a representative of PRIME has contacted Comicbook and relayed word it welcomes discussions with the FDA and any other organization about their products. Why has the company come under scrutiny? Well, for the high amounts of caffeine in their new energy drink.

As you may know, PRIME penetrated the beverage market last year with its debut product, PRIME Hydration, a sports drink that comes in a bottle and that is pitched as a healthier alternative to other sports drink products. This year, this product was followed up by PRIME Energy, an energy drink that comes in a can and with 200 milligrams of caffeine per 12 ounces, which translates to roughly two Red Bulls or half a dozen cans of Coke.

Considering how new it is, PRIME's popularity is borderline unexpected. However, thanks to clever viral marketing -- fueled by Internet personalities Logan Paul and KSI -- it's been one of the hottest products over the course of the last 12 months, especially among kids.

Other than being difficult to track down at times, PRIME Hydration has had no hiccups since its release. PRIME Energy has come under scrutiny for the aforementioned caffeine levels though. The drink has been banned by some schools in both the United Kingdom and Australia on back of warnings from pediatricians that it could contribute to heart problems, anxiety, and digestive issues among young children.

"One of the summer's hottest status symbols for kids is not an outfit, or a toy-it's a beverage," said Schumer, a Democrat from New York via AP. "But buyer and parents beware because it's a serious health concern for the kids it so feverishly targets."

The US Senator continued: "A simple search on social media for Prime will generate an eye-popping amount of sponsored content, which is advertising. This content and the claims made should be investigated, along with the ingredients and the caffeine content in the Prime energy drink."

What will come of Schumer's call to action, remains to be seen, but as noted PRIME has responded to the negative attention its drawn as a result of Schumer's letter to the FDA.

"PRIME has two drinks on the market, PRIME Hydration and PRIME Energy. It is very important to make the distinction between the two products because they are vastly different," reads a comment from a PRIME representative. "We started PRIME last year with the launch of Hydration, a healthier sports drink alternative that comes in a bottle. PRIME Energy, sold in a can, dropped in 2023 and contains a comparable amount of caffeine to other top selling energy drinks, all falling within the legal limit of the countries it's sold in. It complied with all FDA guidelines before hitting the market and states clearly on packaging, as well as in marketing materials, that it is an energy drink and is not made for anyone under the age of 18. As a brand, our top priority is consumer safety, so we welcome discussions with the FDA or any other organization regarding suggested industry changes they feel are necessary in order to protect consumers."

As always, we will keep you updated as the situation evolves. In the meantime, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think. Have you tried PRIME Energy?