Star Wars: Rogue One Writer Confirms Involvement With Square Enix PlayStation 5 Project

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story's writer Gary Whitta has revealed himself to be a part of the mysterious and exciting Square Enix project which is being developed for PlayStation 5. Whitta took to Twitter to share the news, quote tweeting the reveal of Project Athia to announce his involvement in the project. "Really proud to reveal that I led a crack team of A-list writers from the worlds of film, tv, games, and fantasy literature who helped create this immense new universe for Square Enix," Whitta said. "Can't wait for you to see and learn more. Stay tuned."

Square Enix unveiled the new look at this game which is currently called "Project Athia" with a trailer for making its debut during the PlayStation 5 reveal event on Thursday. The game features a female protagonist in a sprawling world filled with huge areas to explore and all sorts of creatures to take on from smaller beasts to towering dragons. It is being developed by Luminous Productions, and while not much else is known about the game right now, we know that it’s been “designed exclusively for the PlayStation 5.”

Whitta's reveal as one of the creative brains behind this Project Athia can be seen in the tweet below!

Really proud to reveal that I led a crack team of A-list writers from the worlds of film, tv, games, and fantasy literature who helped create this immense new universe for @SquareEnix. Can't wait for you to see and learn more. Stay tuned. #ProjectAthia https://t.co/tR1ObQEjGE — Gary Whitta (@garywhitta) June 11, 2020

“Project Athia is the culmination of Luminous Productions’ philosophy to create a completely new and fresh gaming experiences that fuses together the latest technologies with art,” a preview of the new project explained. “With the PlayStation 5, their vision truly comes to life, and with Project Athia you can look forward to being transported to a vast and detailed world filled with beauty and dismay.”

A release date for Project Athia wasn’t provided, but we can expect it to be released exclusively for the PlayStation 5.

