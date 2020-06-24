Project Cars 3 Release Date Revealed

Publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment and developer Slightly Mad Studios today announced that Project Cars 3, the latest and greatest iteration in the franchise, will officially launch on August 28th for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam. The upcoming video game, which was first announced earlier this month, previously simply had a Summer 2020 release window.

Project Cars 3 is the first release for the franchise under new ownership as Codemasters acquired the studio late last year. Whether that actually means anything for the video game beyond the fact that Slightly Mad got bought remains to be seen. According to the official website, Project Cars 3 will include "200 elite-brand race and road cars" as well as "over 140 global tracks."

Your Ultimate Driver Journey in #ProjectCARS3 begins August 28th, 2020. pic.twitter.com/AKcIK0TVgJ — Project CARS (@projectcarsgame) June 24, 2020

Here is how publisher Bandai Namco Entertainment describes the upcoming racing game:

"The new racing game will feature all the authentic motorsport and racing content fans expect: the biggest roster of cars in the franchise’s history, new tracks (including venues such as the home of the Brazilian Grand Prix, Interlagos, and the roads of Tuscany), plus an exciting, fully-fledged career mode that will entice players to go on a driver’s journey from weekend warrior to racing legend. Also new to the franchise are authentic car upgrades, customization and personalization options for both cars and drivers, and improved assists to welcome rookie drivers into the thrilling world of motor racing at its most intense levels."

As noted above, Project Cars 3 is set to release for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC via Steam on August 28th. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

