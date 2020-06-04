Project Cars 3 Announced for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC

Project Cars 3, from developer Slightly Mad Studios and publisher Bandai Namco, has been announced for the PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. The latest and greatest iteration in the Project Cars franchise is set to release later this summer, and while the trailer and official website released alongside the announcement offer some details, there are currently more questions than answers about the new title.

Most notably, the trailer for the game seems to place it closer to its brethren in the more arcade-y racing genre like the modern Need for Speed games than the hardcore racing simulator. It's just the one trailer, though, and marketing being what it is, the edits and various choices made here for the announcement trailer might not actually fully reflect the content or tone of the finished game, but it's still noteworthy regardless.

Get ready to embark on #YourUltimateDriverJourney. Own, upgrade and customize elite-brand cars, personalize your racing hero and battle your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in #ProjectCARS3. Summer 2020. PS4, Xbox One, PC.

Watch the trailer: https://t.co/Wj6IEZyGY9 pic.twitter.com/rU3tXHMQbT — Project CARS (@projectcarsgame) June 3, 2020

Project Cars 3 marks the first release for the franchise under new ownership as Codemasters acquired the studio late last year. According to the official website, it will include "200 elite-brand race and road cars" as well as "over 140 global tracks." As the trailer indicates, customization appears to be a big deal, which is fairly common for video games about cars.

Project Cars 3 is set to release Summer 2020 for PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. No definitive release date has been announced at this point. You can check out all of our previous coverage of gaming right here.

Here is how the YouTube video describes the upcoming racing video game:

"Own, upgrade and customize hundreds of elite-brand road and race cars. Personalize your racing hero persona. And then race your way up from weekend warrior to racing legend in stunning global locations."

What do you think of what we have seen of the new Project Cars video game so far? Are you interested in checking it out when it releases this summer? Let us know in the comments, or hit me up directly on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.