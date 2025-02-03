PS1 Remaster to Soon Be Given Out for Free by PlayStation

PlayStation is gearing up to give out a remaster of a popular PS1 game very soon. In recent years, there has been a larger push from a variety of different publishers to remake and remaster games from the PS1 era. This has resulted in PS1 games like Resident Evil 2, MediEvil, Crash Bandicoot, Spyro the Dragon, Suikoden 2, Tomba!, and various Tomb Raider installments all making the jump to PS5 and PS4. Now, one of these PS1 games from yesteryear is soon set to be given out at no cost by PlayStation as part of an upcoming promotion.

Starting this week on February 4th, PlayStation is set to hand out Pac-Man World Re-Pac on the PS Store. Originally released on PS1 in 1999, the original Pac-Man World was a major hit with fans. In fact, it went on to receive two sequels with 2002’s Pac-Man World 2 and 2005’s Pac-Man World 3, both of which came to PS2. Back in 2022, Bandai Namco opted to bring back the first game in the series in a remastered format dubbed Pac-Man World Re-Pac. This version of the title launched across PS5 and PS4 and features numerous graphical enhancements while still keeping the charm and gameplay stylings of the initial game intact.

As for the manner in which Pac-Man World Re-Pac is free, it’s thanks to PlayStation Plus. Included as part of February 2025’s games on PS Plus, those with a subscription to the PlayStation service at any tier will be able to cop this PS1 remaster for nothing until March 3rd. While this doesn’t make Pac-Man World Re-Pac outright “free” in the traditional sense, given how many tens of millions of PlayStation users are already subbed to PS Plus, there’s a good chance that most already qualify to download the game without having to throw down any money.

About: “In this 2022 remake of the original PlayStation platformer, with improved UI, fine-tuned mechanics and updated visuals, Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man’s family & friends and ruined his party. Off to the rescue, Pac-Man sets out to Ghost Island. Dodge Ghosts, solve environmental puzzles, rescue the Pac-Fam, and more in this platforming adventure. Play a collection of 3D mazes in Maze mode, clear Quest mode to unlock the original Pac-Man game in Original mode.”