Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered Release Date Announced With New Features

Aspyr released Tomb Raider 1-3 Remastered just over a year ago bringing Lara Croft’s earliest adventures to modern platforms. Not only can they be played on virtually any video game console or PC, it added some much-needed improvements to help modernize the PS1 classics including higher resolution visuals and updated control schemes. The Austin-based studio continues Croft’s classic adventures with Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered, allowing players to check out the entirety of the franchise’s PS1 catalog, as well as the first PS2 entry.

In a PlayStation Blog post, Aspyr announced Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered will launch on February 14, 2025. While the reveal was on a PlayStation website, the upcoming collection will launch for Nintendo Switch, Xbox Series X|S, PS4, PS5, and PC via Steam, Epic Games Store, and GOG. It includes Tomb Raider: The Last Revelation, Tomb Raider: Chronicles, and Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness all in one package. Players interested can now pre-order the game on their desired platforms for $26.99, a 10% discount from its $29.99 price tag.

“With a rich legacy spanning decades, Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered is more than a collection—it’s an invitation to rediscover the magic of Lara Croft’s formative adventures and share them with a new generation of players,” says Aspyr associate brand manager Matthew Ray.

Beyond the expected features, the aforementioned PS Blog post introduces the Flyby Camera Maker. This new feature allows players to create their own cinematic shots within each of the three games. As seen in the video below, players can chart a path for the camera to move, as well as customize the look and position of Lara Croft.

The first new feature that really helps modernize these 20-plus-year-old games is so simple, it’s surprising it wasn’t there in the first place. There is now an ammo counter so players know how many bullets they have left in their arsenal, and aid in resource management. Another surprisingly simple yet effective feature is the ability to skip cutscenes. For some, this may be the 15th time they played Tomb Raider: The Angel of Darkness, and the cutscenes are surely engrained in their brain. Allowing players to skip the dialogue and get right back into the action will be a welcome addition to players with tons of mileage in these entries.

Several new animations are added to Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered for both Modern and Tank control schemes. One animation that was unused in the original games but now restored for the remasters is Slide To Run. which allows Lara Croft to continue running after reaching the end of a slope by pressing forward. New animations for approaching and hanging on ledges in front and behind Lara are also added. Only available for the Modern control scheme is the new turn-around-in-place animation, which allows players to simply press the Roll button while Lara is stopped to have her turn in place.

Last, but certainly not least, classic cheat codes are making their return in Tomb Raider 4-6 Remastered. Players will be able to input any and every cheat code from the original releases. For those who may not remember how to activate these cheats, Aspyr will have a full list closer to launch.