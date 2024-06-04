Iconic PS1 Game Finally Returning After 26 Years

A cult-classic platformer that is synonymous with the PlayStation 1 is finally set to return this summer over 26 years after first launching. Nearly one year ago, Limited Run Games shared that it was in the process of remastering Tomba!, the iconic PS1 platformer starring the titular pink-haired protagonist. In the wake of its announcement, Limited Run had little else to say about the project and when it would eventually be arriving. Fortunately, that silence has now come to an end as this revamped version of Tomba! will be dropping relatively soon.

In a recent post on social media, Limited Run Games announced that Tomba! Special Edition will release later this summer on August 1 for PlayStation 5, Nintendo Switch, and PC, with a version for PlayStation 4 coming at a later date. This new version of Tomba! will contain a slew of new features that include remastered visuals and audio, the ability to save anywhere, and a rewind function to more easily redo certain sections of the game. For the most part, this seems to be the remaster that longtime Tomba! fans have been requesting for more than a decade.

By all accounts, Tomba! was quite popular when it was released on PS1 in 1997. So much so, in fact, that the platformer went on to receive a sequel dubbed Tomba! 2: The Evil Swine Return in 1999. Despite this sequel being popular in its own right, though, the Tomba! series never went on to receive a new installment of any sort. Still, the franchise has continued to have a hardcore fanbase that has hoped it would return in some capacity one day. Now, that day is nearly upon us.

If you'd like to learn more about Tomba! Special Edition, you can get a look at the remaster's initial trailer and official description attached below.

"Tomba! returns in Tomba! Special Edition, the ultimate version of the legendary platforming masterpiece. As the titular Tomba, you leap, bite, and throw your way across stunning 2.5D landscapes on a quest to overcome a deplorable cadre of nefarious pigs. Along the way, you'll explore ancient relics, discover fascinating characters, unlock thrilling quests, and unearth hidden treasures. It's a platforming adventure that perfectly fuses linear and nonlinear gameplay styles."