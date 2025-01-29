PlayStation Plus Free Games for February 2025 Revealed

Sony has announced the lineup of free games that will be coming to PlayStation Plus in February 2025. Generally speaking, the first slate of games on PS Plus to begin 2025 was quite divisive. This was primarily thanks to the addition of Suicide Squad: Kill the Justice League, which had joined PS Plus in January right as Rocksteady was ending its work on the game. Fortunately, the PS Plus games for February are a bit better and are quite well-rounded in terms of genre.

Set to go live next week on February 4th, PlayStation Plus subscribers at all tiers will be able to grab Payday 3, High on Life, and Pac-Man World Re-Pac. Payday 3 is being pitched as the biggest game of the month for February as the co-op shooter is still relatively new and launched in the back half of 2023. High on Life is then a comedy-centric shooter from Squanch Games, while Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a remaster of the classic platformer from the PS2 era.

This time around, all of these PS Plus games will be available until the following month on March 4th. At that time, March’s wave of new additions to PlayStation Plus will hit the service. Since February is a shorter month, though, you’ll have fewer days than normal to snag all of these titles, so make sure you act quickly.

You can learn more about all of these upcoming PS Plus games for February 2025 below.

Payday 3

“Payday 3 is the much-anticipated sequel to one of the most popular co-op shooters ever. Since its release, Payday-players have been reveling in the thrill of a perfectly planned and executed heist. That’s what makes Payday a high-octane, co-op FPS experience without equal.

Step out of retirement back into the life of crime in the shoes of the Payday Gang, the envy of their peers and the nightmare of law-enforcement wherever they go. Several years after the crew’s reign of terror over Washington DC has ended, they assemble once again to deal with the threat that roused them out of early retirement.”

High on Life

“Fresh out of high school with no job and no ambition, you’ve really got nothing going for you until an alien cartel that wants to get high off humanity invades Earth. Now, you and a team of charismatic talking guns must answer the hero’s call and become the deadliest intergalactic bounty hunter the cosmos has ever seen.

Travel to a variety of biomes and locations across the cosmos, go up against the nefarious Garmantuous and his gang of goons, collect loot, meet unique characters, and more, in the latest comedy adventure from Squanch Games!”

Pac-Man World Re-Pac

“Pac-Man arrives home on his birthday to find the Ghosts have kidnapped Pac-Man’s family and ruined his party! Off to the rescue, Pac-Man sets out to Ghost Island!

“With improved UI, fine-tuned mechanics and updated visuals, Pac-Man World Re-Pac is a modernized classic! Dodge Ghosts, solve environmental puzzles, rescue the Pac-Fam, and more in this platforming adventure!”