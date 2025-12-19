Influential PS1 Game Finally Released After 30 Years

A PS1 game that was supposed to have been released in 1995 has finally arrived on consoles after 30 years. Long before video games were essentially exclusive to consoles and PC, many games would first be released in arcades. Some of the biggest franchises in history, such as Street Fighter, Mortal Kombat, and even Mario Bros., got their start as arcade games that would then become even more popular with home console ports. And while this same plan was put into motion with one 1990s arcade game, its PS1 version ended up getting scrapped for one reason or another. Now, some three decades later, this canceled title has seen the light of day on modern platforms.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this week, Namco’s The Outfoxies has finally been released as part of the “Arcade Archives” series. Released in Japanese arcades in 1995, The Outfoxies is a 2D fighting game that centers heavily around players picking up various weapons on each stage to take one another down. Its gameplay is fast, frenetic, and pretty outlandish, to say the least. Namco would announce a PS1 version of The Outfoxies as well in 1995, but this edition never materialized, seemingly due to the game not being as popular at arcades as the publisher had hoped. Fortunately, this lack of a console port has finally been rectified with a new release that retails for $14.99.

This PS1 Game Inspired a Major Series

Play video

Likely the biggest claim to fame for The Outfoxies is that it was one of the key inspirations for Nintendo’s Super Smash Bros. Although it’s quite different in its tone when compared to the Nintendo fighter, it’s clear to see the commonalities between the two, especially when it comes to weapons playing a key role in combat. Without The Outfoxies, there’s a chance that Super Smash Bros. never materializes on Nintendo 64, which would deprive us of one of the greatest fighting game franchises in history.

So if you’re interested in checking out an influential and important piece of gaming history, The Outfoxies is certainly worth a look by way of this new port. Arcade Archives: The Outfoxies is available now across PS5, PS4, Nintendo Switch 2, Nintendo Switch, and Xbox Series X/S platforms.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!