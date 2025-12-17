New PS1 Remaster Release Sparks Backlash From Fans

A new remaster of a PS1 game from the past has sparked backlash from PlayStation fans. Earlier this month, video game publisher Limited Run Games announced that it would soon be releasing a remaster of 1999’s Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return. This revamp of Tomba 2 was first revealed in 2024, but news on when the remaster would launch had been silent until this new info from LRG had emerged. And while plenty of fans were excited to return to Tomba 2, it seems that the game hasn’t landed with everyone.

Following its release within the past day, the early reaction from many who have picked up this new version of Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return has been disappointment. While the game itself still plays quite well, the point of contention with most fans has been tied to the game’s music. Rather than feature the original version of the Tomba 2 soundtrack that was released in the United States and Europe, this edition only contains the music found in the original Japanese release.

Although this might seem like a small thing to get frustrated about, those who were picking up this new remaster of Tomba 2 were surely doing so in part because of nostalgia. As such, not having a major contributor to that nostalgia in the form of the game’s music has been met with negativity. So much so, in fact, that Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition currently has a “Mostly Negative” rating on Steam from those who have played it so far.

Developer Responds to Frustrated Fans

Fortunately, Limited Run Games has clearly heard these complaints from fans and is looking to rectify the issue with the Tomba 2: Special Edition soundtrack soon enough. In a post on social media, the company said that it will be working on a new update for the game that is planned to go out on all platforms “in the coming weeks.” This patch will give users the ability to choose from either the Japanese or the US Tomba 2 soundtrack freely, much to the joy of players.

“At Limited Run Games, our community of fans comes first,” the statement began. “Dedicated to celebrating the classics, our Carbon team will be patching Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Returns. This patch will give fans like you the ability to enjoy Tomba 2 the way you remember it, and include both the original Japanese soundtrack and the US soundtrack! Expect the patch to land on your favorite platform in the coming weeks.”

Moving forward, hopefully, this upcoming patch for Tomba 2: The Evil Swine Return Special Edition will resolve all of the initial complaints that fans have had with the remaster. At that point, those who have held off on picking up the game because of this problem should be more comfortable snagging it for themselves.

