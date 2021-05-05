Classic PS1 RPG Reportedly Being Revived

✖

A classic PS1 RPG is reportedly being revived on PS4, Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and PC. Right now, there's no word of PS5, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S versions, but even if the game passes on the trio of current-gen consoles, it will still be playable on each via backward compatibility. As for the game in question, it originally debuted -- via the PS1 -- back in 1997, but only in Japan. However, a year later it came west. A decade later, the game then came to PS2, but again, only in Japan. Developed by Telenet Japan's Wolf Team and published by Namco, it served as the second main title in Namco's "Tales of" series.

If you haven't guessed it already, the report claims that Tales of Destiny is being revived and coming to the aforementioned consoles sometime during Q2 2022. In other words, it's not very far away from release, which means it's also not very far away from being revealed.

That said, it's currently unclear if this is a simple re-release, a remaster, a remake, or a reboot. It's probably a re-release or a remaster, but for now, this is just speculation.

As for the report itself, it comes from leaking group LeakyPandy, who has proven reliable on many occasions, especially recently. Interestingly, the leaking group also adds to this with more Bandai Namco claims, revealing that Dark Souls II Scholar of First Sin and Dark Souls III are coming to Nintendo Switch and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, apparently, Gundam Breaker 4 for the PC, PS5, and Xbox Series X is in the planning stages.

As you would expect, Bandai Namco has not commented on any of this, and we don't expect this to change. However, if, for some reason, it does, we will update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take all of this with a grain of salt.

For more coverage on all things gaming -- including all of the other latest rumors, reports, and leaks -- click here or check out the relevant links below: