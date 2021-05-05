MrBeast Accused of Bullying by Former Employees

✖

Jimmy "MrBeast" Donaldson has been accused of bullying and creating a toxic work environment by former employees. In 2021, MrBeast is one of the biggest Internet personalities in the world. With nearly 62 million subscribers on YouTube, every video MrBeast upload -- from giving away absurd amounts of money to being buried alive -- goes viral. That said, building this reputation has come at a cost, according to more than one former employee of the YouTube star.

The accusations come the way of a new report from New York Times, who conducted interviews with several former employees of MrBeast. More specifically, the publication spoke to 11 different people who worked under MrBeast. Speaking to the New York Times, these former employees claimed that while the YouTube star is indeed generous like many of his charitable videos convey, his demeanor was far different off-camera and created a "difficult work environment."

Adding to this are reports from editors who worked for the YouTuber, such as Matt Turner, who was employed by MrBeast from February 2018 to September 2019, and who claimed he was berated by MrBeast almost every day, with insults that would leave him in tears.

Echoing Turner's accusations is another editor, Nate Anderson who worked under MrBeast back in 2018, and who quit after just one week due to the "unreasonable demands" of MrBeast, who Anderson claims is a "perfectionist."

“Nothing ever worked for him. He always wanted it a certain way," said Anderson.

In the past, MrBeast has responded to the claims of Turner and others, but so far, he has not commented on this new report from the New York Times. If this changes, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.

For more coverage on MrBeast, YouTube, and all things gaming -- including all of the latest news, rumors, leaks, deals, reviews, previews, interviews, and guides -- click here or check out the relevant links right below: