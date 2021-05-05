Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 Release Window Reportedly Leaked

✖

Star Wars Jedi: Fallen Order 2 is reportedly in development at Respawn Entertainment, but apparently it's not releasing anytime soon. We've been hearing reports of a sequel to the 2019 Star Wars game for well over a year, but no word of a release date or a release window. Unfortunately, we still don't have the former, but we do have the latter, courtesy of a new report. The bad news is the release window isn't very close.

According to a new report, EA has several Star Wars games in development, including Star Wars Jed: Fallen Order 2, or whatever the sequel to 2019's hit game ends up being called. The report doesn't divulge much else other than that Respawn and EA are apparently aiming to release game in 2023, presumably during the holiday season like the first game.

As for the report itself, it comes the way of Gamereactor, and is part of a much larger report about a variety of unannounced and unreleased games. In other words, it's not a random Reddit user or from the depths of 4chan. Despite this, it still needs to be taken with a grain of salt.

At the moment of publishing, neither EA nor Respawn have commented on the claim. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the article with whatever either or both have to say, salient or not.

