Next Assassin's Creed Game May Be More Like Uncharted Than Valhalla

The next Assassin's Creed game may be more like Uncharted and The Last of Us rather than Valhalla, Odyssey, and Origins. According to a prominent Assassin's Creed leaker, a new Assassin's Creed game is, or at least was, in development centered around Richard the Lionheart, the former king of England. At the moment of publishing, it's unclear if this game is still in development. The leaker divulges that it may have been recently scrapped or put on ice. Whatever the case, we have new details on the game, courtesy of the same leaker.

The new report comes the way j0nathan, an Assassin's Creed insider who made a name for himself within the Assassin's Creed community for accurately relaying details about Assassin's Creed Valhalla before they were revealed. According to the leaker, the game may been scrapped, as the team that was spearheading its development is now working on DLC for Assassin's Creed Valhalla.

Whatever the case, even if this game resumes development, it won't be out this year. In fact, the leaker notes it's looking increasingly unlikely that we'll get a new Assassin's Creed game in 2022 either, which means fans may be waiting until 2023 for the next installment.

Speaking about the Richard game, the leaker claims it's very different from the last few installments, all of which boasted vast open-worlds and open-ended gameplay. Rather than continue this, this new game was going to be "semi-linear," with each "game level" being its own semi-open world. In short, the leaker claims the game would be more Uncharted-like than Valhalla-like.

Diving further into the game, j0nathan claims the game would have involved The Third Crusade (1189-1192) and Richard's journey back to the UK. Of course, players wouldn't play Richard himself, but his bodyguard.

However, it sounds like there was another playable character as well, a female assassin, as the leaker notes the game would have unfolded from two perspectives, with the two characters eventually crossing paths.

Unfortunately, it sounds like this project -- being made by Ubisoft Sofia -- has been possibly canned, which is a shame, because the premise, from gameplay to story, sounds awesome.

That said, for now, take all of this with a grain of salt given that it's all unofficial information. At the moment of publishing, Ubisoft has not commented on any of this. We don't expect this to change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly.