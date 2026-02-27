PS3 and PS4 Exclusive RPG Gets New Remaster 10 Years Later

A PS3 and PS4 exclusive RPG has a new remaster out today, not just on PS5, but Nintendo Switch, PC, and Xbox Series X as well. And the remaster arrives 10 calendar years after the game’s original release in 2016 for the PS3 and the PS4, and only these two consoles. In other words, it was released as a PlayStation exclusive, and this didn’t change until 2017 when it came to PC. It never came to other console platforms, though, until this remaster.

Videos by ComicBook.com

For those that have not connected the dots, the new remaster in question — out today on the aforementioned platforms — is Bandai Namco’s Tales of Berseria Remastered, a remaster of Tales of Berseia, as the name conveys. This new remaster is available for $40, but so far it is receiving mixed scores. With critics, it has done well, but consumers are liking it less, so far at least.

Play video

Mixed Reviews for New Bandai Namco Remaster

It is early days, but on Metacritic, Tales of Berseria Remastered has a very solid score of 79. Its user reviews are less positive, though. On PlayStation, nostalgics are loving it. To this end, it has a 4.83 out of 5 stars after nearly 100 user reviews. This is by far its strongest rating. Meanwhile, it is too new to have a user review score on Xbox, and the Nintendo eShop doesn’t offer user reviews. On Steam, meanwhile, it only has a 61% approval rating, which is obviously much lower than its other scores. The negative reviews cite various technical issues, and note that the remaster hardly does anything to meaningfullly remaster the game.

Those on PS5 can avoid the remaster if they’d like and save $20 in the procees as the PS4 original is only $20. This is not an option on Nintendo Switch or Xbox Series X, though.

One of the Last Great PS3 Games

When the original game was released, the PS4 had been out for a couple years. To this end, it is one of the last meainigful releases on the PS3. Upon release, it earned an 80 on Metacritic, which is very similar to the remaster’s score on Metacritic.

For those that do not know, it is the 16th entry in the larger RPG series, Tales of, but specifically a prequel to Tales of Zestiria. You don’t have to played any of the other games in the series to jump into, but obviously Tales of Zestiria is relevant. This 2015 release has yet to be re-released, though.

All of that said, and as always, feel free to leave a comment letting us know what you think, or join the conversation over on the ComicBook Forum.