6 PlayStation 3 RPGs That Still Hold Up Today

The PlayStation 3 wasn’t quite the RPG powerhouse Sony fans were used to with the PS2. Granted, that’s to be expected given how many consoles Sony’s second console sold. However, don’t take that to mean there weren’t several great RPGs for fans on the PS3. In fact, the console had a few certified bangers, some of which still hold up these days. Whether it’s because of ahead-of-their-time visuals, captivating stories, or great combat systems, these RPGs are still worth going back to nearly two decades later.

Here are six PS3 RPGs that still hold up. Note that I’m not including Persona 5, which technically released on PS3 and thus could be on this list, but Atlus’ masterpiece is much more of a PS4 game.

6) Final Fantasy XIII

Let’s be clear, Final Fantasy XIII is one of the weaker mainline Final Fantasy games. It’s not the worst by any means, but it doesn’t reach the highs of several games that came before it. That said, it is a beautiful PS3 game and uses one of the more engaging battle systems in the series.

And if you mesh with Final Fantasy XIII‘s vibe, there are two sequels to play. Again, neither of these games is going to show up on many “best of Final Fantasy” lists, but they’re still incredibly playable in 2026.

5) Nier

The Nier series earned worldwide acclaim with Nier: Automata, but many players don’t know that games is a sequel to the 2010 original. Technically, the whole series is a spin-off from the Drakengard series, making things even more confusing. Oh, and also, Nier follows the fifth ending of the first Drakengard, but remember that Drakengard already had a sequel when this launched. You can keep reading when your head stops spinning.

And don’t get it twisted, Nier: Automata is a much better game than Nier. However, it’s still worth going back to see what director Yoko Taro was getting up to. Nier is Taro with less of a leash than usual, giving players one of the wildest stories on the PS3. Thankfully, it’s relatively easy to go back and play thanks to the 2021 remaster.

4) Ni No Kuni: Wrath of the White Witch

You don’t even have to play Ni No Kuni. It’s a solid game, but the real star of the show in Wrath of the White Witch is the visuals. Developer Level-5 teamed with the iconic Studio Ghibli for the animated sequences.

That means every time you get a cutscene, you’re essentially watching a new Studio Ghibli movie. It is one of the best-looking games of all time, and it doesn’t hurt that the story Level-5 put together stands on its own. Heck, there’s even a nifty combat system that mixes in some active-time battling and monster-catching. It’s a must-play PS3 game.

3) Fallout: New Vegas

Fallout: New Vegas isn’t just the best Fallout game ever; it’s also one of the best games of all time. I’m not putting it in the top slot because I think a few other games better match the vibe of PS3 RPGs (New Vegas also launched on Xbox 360), but if you haven’t tried out Obsidian Entertainment’s all-time classic, you should do yourself a solid and pick it up.

Look, director Josh Sawyer just doesn’t miss. From Pillars of Eternity to Icewind Dale to Pentiment, he has the kind of catalog most developers would kill for. So, when I say that New Vegas is the best game he’s ever worked on, you need to take notice.

2) Tales of Xillia

Tales of Xillia eventually came to other consoles due to a 2025 remaster, but it was stuck on the PlayStation 3 for more than a decade. It’s great to have it so widely available today, but players who took the time to hop in back in 2011 were treated to something special.

The battle system is speedier than other games in the genre, keeping players in the action more often than not. The central story moves with appropriate speed, constantly pushing you forward and introducing fun characters. Granted, the maps are a little bland, but it’s a small price to pay. Thankfully, the sequel’s remaster is already in the works, so players will eventually be able play them both on modern systems.

1) Valkyria Chronicles

Valkyria Chronicles is a tactical RPG, which means players will have more crunchy strategy to dig into. Sega’s 2008 classic is set during an alternate version of Europe during the early days of World War 2. There aren’t any real-life countries or characters, but you can easily see where Valkyria Chronicles is taking influence from.

Sega’s game feels a bit more open than other tactical games that use a grid system. That lets you come up with more inventive strategies, while keeping the action moving at a solid clip. The presentation is the real standout feature, though the epic storyline is also solid. It’s since gotten three more mainline sequels and two spinoffs, in addition to several adaptations. Like many games on this list, it’s easy to play today thanks to a relatively recent remaster.

