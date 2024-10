Massive New PlayStation Store Sale Discounts Over 500 PS4 Games

Following yesterday’s PS5 specs reveal,a new PlayStation Store sale is live, and it may just be the biggest sale so far this year, at least when it comes to the digital storefront. At the moment of publishing, the new “Mega March Sale” is discounting not one, not two, but 506 PS4 games and add-ons. Included in this sale are a slew of relatively new releases, as well as big franchises like Borderlands, Grand Theft Auto, Star Wars, Batman, The Witcher, Far Cry, and more. Further, the new sale features a healthy amount of discounts on PS4 exclusives, which don’t commonly go on sale.

As always, you can find a LINK to the sale at the bottom of the article. Meanwhile, if you don’t have time to sift through all 506 discounts, don’t worry, you don’t have to. Below, you will find a curated list of the most notable sales from Mega March Sale, listed in alphabetical order and organized by price.

$1 – $10

Abzu — $13 — Save 35 percent

Agents of Mayhem — $4 — Save 80 percent

American Fugitive — $9 — Save 55 percent (2019 release)

Ape Escape 2 — $4 — Save 60 percent

Arc The Lad: Twilight of the Spirits — $7 — Save 55 percent

Assassin’s Creed IV Black Flag Freedom Cry — $2 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Curse of the Pharaohs — $7 — Save 60 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins – The Hidden Ones — $3 — Save 65 percent

Batman: Arkham VR — $10 — Save 50 percent

Batman: Return to Arkham — $5 — Save 75 percent

Battle Chasers: Nightwar — $7 — Save 75 percent

Battlefield 1 Revolution — $8 — Save 70 percent

Battlefield 4 — $4 — Save 80 percent

Battlefield Hardline Deluxe Edition — $5 — Save 80 percent

BEYOND: Two Souls — $7 — Save 70 percent

Bully — $9 — Save 40 percent

Cosmic Star Heroine — $9 — Save 40 percent

Crypt of the NecroDancer — $7 — Save 50 percent

Dark Cloud — $6 — Save 60 percent

Dark Cloud 2 — $6 — Save 60 percent

Darksiders II Deathinitive Edition — $7 — Save 75 percent

Darksiders III Season Pass — $10 — Save 50 percent

Darksiders Warmastered Edition — $5 — Save 75 percent

Day of the Tentacle Remastered — $4 — Save 70 percent

Dead Nation Apocalypse Edition — $4 — Save 70 percent

Destroy All Humans! — $7 — Save 65 percent

Destroy All Humans! 2 — $7 — Save 65 percent

Don’t Starve: Console Edition — $4 — Save 75 percent

Don’t Starve Together: Console Edition — $7 — Save 50 percent

Donut County — $6 — Save 50 percent

DOOM — $10 — Save 50 percent

Eagle Flight — $6 — Save 70 percent

Resident Evil VI: End of Zoe — $7 — Save 50 percent

Everybody’s Golf — $10 — Save 50 percent

FALLOUT 4 – Automatron — $4 — Save 60 percent

Fallout 4: Far Harbor — $10 — Save 60 percent

Fallout 4: Nuka-World — $8 — Save 60 percent

Fe — $4 — Save 80 percent

Farpoint — $10 — Save 50 percent

Fishing Sim World: Pro Tour — $10 — Save 50 percent

Full Throttle Remastered — $4 — Save 70 percent

Gauntlet: Slayer Edition — $5 — Save 70 percent

God of War III Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

Grand Theft Auto: San Andreas — $10 — Save 33 percent

Gravity Rush 2 — $9 — Save $15

Grim Fandango Remastered — $4 — Save 70 percent

Heavy Rain — $7 — Save 75 percent

Hot Shots Tennis — $4 — Save 60 percent

Human: Fall Flat — $7 — Save 50 percent

Jak 3 — $7 — Save 50 percent

Jak and Daxter: The Precursor Legacy — $7 — Save 50 percent

Jak II — $7 — Save 50 percent

Jak X: Combat Racing — $7 — Save 50 percent

Journey Collector’s Edition — $5 — Save 80 percent

Killing Floor 2 — $10 — Save 67 percent

Killing Floor: Incursion — $10 — Save 50 percent

Kinetica — $5 — Save 50 percent

Kingdom Come: Deliverance – DLC Collection — $10 — Save 50 percent

Knack — $4 — Save 80 percent

Knack 2 — $6 — Save 70 percent

Layers of Fear — $7 — Save 60 percent

LEGO Batman 3: Beyond Gotham — $5 — Save 75 percent

LEGO CITY Undercover — $7 — Save 50 percent

LocoRoco 2 Remastered — $7 — Save 50 percent

LocoRoco Remastered — $7 — Save 50 percent

Lords of the Fallen — $4 — Save 80 percent

Manhunt — $9 — Save 40 percent

Mark of the Ninja: Remastered — $10 — Save 50 percent

Max Payne — $9 — Save 40 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of Mordor – Game of the Year Edition — $10 — Save 50 percent

Mirror’s Edge Catalyst — $5 — Save 75 percent

Mortal Kombat XL — $8 — Save 60 percent

Need for Speed — $5 — Save 75 percent

Need for Speed Payback – Deluxe Edition — $10 — Save 67 percent

Need for Speed Rivals: Complete Edition — $10 — Save 65 percent

OKAGE: Shadow King — $5 — Save 50 percent

PaRappa The Rapper 2 — $5 — Save 50 percent

PaRappa The Rapper Remastered — $7 — Save 50 percent

Patapon Remastered — $7 — Save 50 percent

PixelJunk Monsters 2 — $3 — Save 80 percent

Primal — $5 — Save 50 percent

Psychonauts — $3 — Save 65 percent

Psychonauts In The Rhombus Of Ruin — $6 — Save 70 percent

Red Dead Revolver — $9 — Save 40 percent

Red Faction Guerrilla Re-Mars-tered — $6 — Save 80 percent

Resogun — $4 — Save 80 percent

Rise of the Kasai — $7 — Save 50 percent

Road Rage — $3 — Save 80 percent

Rogue Galaxy — $6 — Save 60 percent

Scribblenauts Mega Pack — $10 — Save 75 percent

Shadow of the Beast — $2 — Save 90 percent

SIREN — $4 — Save 60 percent

Slender: The Arrival — $2 — Save 75 percent

SOMA — $6 — Save 80 percent

South Park: The Fractured But Whole Bring the Crunch — $3 — Save 80 percent

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Danger Deck — $1 — Save 80 percent

South Park The Fractured but Whole From Dusk Till Casa Bonita — $3 — Save 80 percent

SteamWorld Dig — $2 — Save 75 percent

SteamWorld Dig 2 — $8 — Save 60 percent

SteamWorld Heist — $4 — Save 75 percent

Street Fighter — $8 — Save 60 percent

THE FOREST — $10 — Save 50 percent

theHunter: Call of the Wild — $10 — Save 67 percent

The Last Guardian — $9 — Save 55 percent

The Mark of Kri — $7 — Save 50 percent

The Sims 4 — $10 — Save 75 percent

The Unfinished Swan — $6 — Save 62 percent

The Warriors — $9 — Save 40 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt – Blood and Wine — $8 — Save 60 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt Expansion Pass — $10 — Save 60 percent

Thronebreaker: The Witcher Tales — $10 — Save 50 percent

Thumper — $6 — Save 70 percent

Trials Rising — $10 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

Twisted Metal: Black — $5 — Save 50 percent

Until Dawn: Rush of Blood — $6 — Save 60 percent

Valiant Hearts: The Great War — $4 — Save 70 percent

War of the Monsters — $5 — Save 50 percent

Warhammer 40,000: Inquisitor – Martyr — $10 — Save 75 percent

White Day: A Labyrinth Named School — $6 — Save 80 percent

Wild Arms 3 — $6 — Save 60 percent

WWE 2K20 Originals: Wasteland Wanderers — $10 — Save 35 percent (2019 game)

Yakuza Kiwami — $10 — Save 50 percent

Yooka-Laylee — $10 — Save 75 percent

$11 – $20

Age of Wonders: Planetfall — $20 — Save 60 percent (2019 release)

Alienation — $15 — Save 25 percent

Arise: A simple story — $15 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Arizona Sunshine — $14 — Save 65 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins — $15 — Save 75 percent

Assassin’s Creed Origins Season Pass — $20 — Save 50 percent

Assassin’s Creed Syndicate Gold Edition — $15 — Save 70 percent

Banner Saga Trilogy — $20 — Save 60 percent

ASTRO BOT Rescue Mission — $15 — Save 25 percent

Battlezone Gold Edition — $14 — Save 60 percent

BioShock: The Collection — $15 — Save 75 percent

Borderlands: The Handsome Collection — $20 — Save 67 percent

Bravo Team — $14 — Save 30 percent

Concrete Genie — $15 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Creed Rise to Glory — $16 — Save 48 percent

Dead by Daylight: Special Edition — $15 — Save 50 percent

DOOM VFR — $15 — Save 50 percent

Dying Light Season Pass — $18 — Save 40 percent

ELEX — $15 — Save 75 percent

Fallout 4 — $12 — Save 60 percent

Fallout 4: Game of the Year Edition — $20 — Save 67 percent

Fallout 4 – Season Pass — $20 — Save 60 percent

Fallout 76 — $20 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry 4 Season Pass — $7 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry 5 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry 5 Season Pass — $15 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry Primal – Digital Apex Edition — $17 — Save 50 percent

Fire Pro Wrestling World — $15 — Save 70 percent

Generation Zero — $18 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

Genesis Alpha One — $12 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

Grand Theft Auto V — $15 — Save 50 percent

Gravity Rush Remastered — $15 — Save 50 percent

Injustice 2 – Legendary Edition — $18 — Save 70 percent

Jak and Daxter Bundle — $20 — Save 50 percent

Killing Floor: Double Feature — $20 — Save 50 percent

Killzone Shadow Fall — $15 — Save 25 percent

LEGO The Incredibles — $18 — Save 70 percent

Mafia III Deluxe Edition — $15 — Save 75 percent

MediEvil — $20 — Save 35 percent

Mega Man 11 — $15 — Save 50 percent

Mega Man X Legacy Collection 1+2 — $20 — Save 50 percent

Middle-earth: Shadow of War — $15 — Save 70 percent

Monster Boy and the Cursed Kingdom — $20 — Save 50 percent

MONSTER HUNTER: WORLD — $15 — Save 50 percent

Monster Energy Supercross – The Official Videogame 2 — $14 — Save 65 (2019 game)

MotoGP 19 — $17 — Save 65 percent (2019 game)

Mutant Year Zero: Road to Eden — $17 — Save 50 percent

Narcos: Rise of the Cartels — $15 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Outer Wilds — $18 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Overcooked! 2 — $15 — Save 40 percent

Owlboy — $15 — Save 40 percent

Prey — $15 — Save 50 percent

Detroit Become Human, Heavy Rain, Beyond Two Souls — $16 — Save 60 percent

Ratchet and Clank — $15 — Save 25 percent

Raw Data — $14 — Save 65 percent

RESIDENT EVIL 2 — $20 — Save 51 percent (2019 game)

RESIDENT EVIL 7 Biohazard Season Pass — $12 — Save 60 percent

SEGA Genesis Classics — $12 — Save 60 percent

Shenmue I and II — $13 — Save 55 percent

South Park: The Fractured but Whole – Season Pass — $15 — Save 50 percent

Steep X Games Gold Edition — $20 — Save 60 percent

Steins;Gate 0 — $16 — Save 60 percent

Street Fighter 30th Anniversary Collection — $20 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

The Bard’s Tale IV: Director’s Cut — $16 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent

The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim VR — $18 — Save 70 percent

The Inpatient — $12 — Save 40 percent

The King of Fighters XIV — $16 — Save 60 percent

The Last Of Us Remastered — $15 — Save 25 percent

The LEGO Movie Videogame — $8 — Save 60 percent

The Order: 1886 — $12 — Save 40 percent

The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt — $12 — Save 70 percent

Tom Clancy’s The Division Franchise Bundle — $20 — Save 65 percent (2019 game)

Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes Complete Edition — $16 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

Valkyria Chronicles 4 — $12 — Save 60 percent

Valkyria Chronicles Remastered + Valkyria Chronicles 4 Bundle — $20 — Save 50 percent

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus — $13 — Save 67 percent

World War Z – Season Pass — $18 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

XCOM 2 — $15 — Save 75 percent

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen — $13 — Save 67 percent

Yakuza Kiwami 2 — $19 — Save 35 percent

Zombie Army Trilogy — $15 — Save 70 percent

$21 and More

Ancestors: The Humankind Odyssey — $30 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

Assassin’s Creed Triple Pack: Black Flag, Unity, Syndicate — $30 — Save 67 percent

Battlefield V Year 2 Edition — $30 — Save 40 percent

Bloodstained: Ritual of the Night — $26 — Save 35 percent (2019 game)

Borderlands 2 VR — $24 — Save 50 percent

Borderlands 3 Deluxe Edition — $40 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Catherine: Full Body — $30 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

Civilization VI Expansion Bundle — $38 — Save 25 percent (2019 game)

EARTH DEFENSE FORCE 5 — $30 — Save 50 percent

Far Cry 3, 4, and 5 — $36 — Save 60 percent

Hunting Simulator — $24 — Save 40 percent

Indivisible — $28 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

Monster Jam Steel Titans — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

NHL 20 — $24 — Save 60 percent

Odin Sphere Leifthrasir — $30 — Save 50 percent

Pillars of Eternity II: Deadfire – Ultimate Edition — $40 — Save 33 percent (2020 game)

Plants vs. Zombies: Battle for Neighborville Deluxe Edition — $25 — Save 50 percent (2019 game)

RAGE 2: Deluxe Edition — $26 — Save 67 percent (2019 game)

RESIDENT EVIL 2 Deluxe Edition — $24 — Save 54 percent (2019 game)

RESIDENT EVIL 7 Biohazard Gold Edition — $25 — Save 50 percent

Rock Band 4 Rivals Bundle — $42 — Save 30 percent

Skyrim Special Edition and Fallout 4 G.O.T.Y. Bundle — $28 — Save 65 percent

SNK 40th ANNIVERSARY COLLECTION — $26 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

STAR WARS Battlefront II: Celebration Edition — $24 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

STEINS;GATE ELITE — $24 — Save 60 percent (2019 game)

Super Monkey Ball: Banana Blitz HD — $26 — Save 35 percent (2019 game)

Team Sonic Racing — $22 — Save 45 percent (2019 game)

The Walking Dead: The Telltale Definitive Series — $30 — Save 40 percent (2019 game)

The Yakuza Origins Digital Bundle — $35 — Save 30 percent (2019 game)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Breakpoint Gold Edition — $33 — Save 66 percent (2019 game)

Tom Clancy’s Ghost Recon Wildlands Ultimate Edition — $36 — Save 70 percent

Watch Dogs 2 – Gold Edition — $22 — Save 75 percent

XCOM 2 Collection — $25 — Save 75 percent

