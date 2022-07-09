PS4 Exclusive Being Revived in September After Being Shut Down

A PS4 exclusive that was previously shut down is being revived this September. Some of the best games last console generation were PS4 exclusives, or at least were PS4 exclusives at release. Between games like God of War, Bloodborne, Persona 5, The Last of Us Part II, Final Fantasy VII Remake, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Marvel's Spider-Man, and a few other games, PlayStation 4 had great exclusive after great exclusive. Not every PS4 exclusive replicated this success though. For example, The Tomorrow Children didn't, which is why it was quickly shut down after release.

A sandbox adventure game with online elements from developer Q-Games, the title debuted on October 25, 2016, two years after its initial announcement. In 2017, PlayStation -- who published the game -- shut it down. We heard nothing about the game in the following years until November 2021 when it was announced that Q-Games acquired the rights to the game from PlayStation and was going to re-release the title. Fast-forward to this week, and now Q-Games has announced the game will live again on September 6 as The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition, or at least this is when it will hit North America and Europe, as it won't release in Japan until the following day on September 7. When the game does release again, it will be via not just the PS4, but the PS5 as well.

"The Tomorrow Children: Phoenix Edition takes place within an alternate future following a failed experiment to unite the minds of all humanity," says Q-Games of the game over on the PlayStation Blog. "The return of civilization now lies in the hands of Projection Clones; life forms capable of venturing deep into the Void in search of preserved human survivors. That's where you come in..."

As you would expect, the game isn't the same game that was released years ago. It's been tweaked and refined, though the core experience is still largely the same.

It remains to be seen if the game can find success a second time around. Right now, there's no word of other platforms, and it's possible this was written into the deal when the rights were exchanged. That said, for now, this is just speculation.

