Popular Steam Game Coming to PS4 and PS5

A popular PC exclusive is coming to both PS4 and PS5. Just like PlayStation, Xbox, and Nintendo consoles, PC has many exclusive games, including some of the biggest and best games of all time. The greatest examples of this often come from Valve, the makers of Steam, but there are also certain genres that just tend to be exclusive to PC, like grand strategy games and survival games. Meanwhile, there are plenty of indie games that are exclusive to the platform, or at least that start exclusive on the platform. For example, Inscryption is only playable on PC. This is changing though. That said, while we know the game is now coming to PlayStation consoles, there's no word of when.

Developed by Daniel Mullens Games and published by Devolver Digital, the game debuted back on October 19, 2021. Over on Steam, it has an "Overwhelmingly Positive" User Review rating, with 97 percent of users across more than 67,000 reviews rating the game positively. Meanwhile, over on Metacritic, it boasts an 85.

"From the creator of Pony Island and The Hex comes the latest mind-melting, self-destructing love letter to video games," reads an official pitch of the game straight from its Steam page. "Inscryption is an inky black card-based odyssey that blends the deckbuilding roguelike, escape-room style puzzles, and psychological horror into a blood-laced smoothie. Darker still are the secrets inscrybed upon the cards..."

At the moment of publishing, there's still no word of the game coming to Nintendo Switch or Xbox consoles. However, now that the game is coming to PlayStation consoles, the door is open for it to also be ported to Switch and Xbox consoles, especially the latter, as it's a very similar port.

