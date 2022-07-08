PlayStation Store Leaks PSP Classic Coming to PS Plus

The PlayStation Store has leaked the next PSP classic coming to PlayStation Plus via PS Plus Premium. Through PS Plus Premium -- the most expensive tier of the subscription service -- PS4 and PS5 users have access to an evolving library of backward compatible games consisting of PS1, PS2, PS3, and PSP titles. This morning the next batch of games coming to the subscription service leaked, and now another new and upcoming title has leaked. This time the leak comes straight from the PlayStation Store, which briefly listed LocoRoco Midnight Carnival. The listing has since been taken down, but not before the Internet got its receipt. It remains to be seen when the game will be added, but there's little room to doubt that it will be added and that it will be sooner rather than later.

Developed by the now-shuttered Japan Studio and published by PlayStation itself, the platformer debuted back in 2009 as a PSP and PSN exclusive, and as a LocoRoco 2 spin-off. It's unclear how well the game sold, but it landed a 73 on Metacritic upon release.

"The mischievous Bui Bui has prepared brand new and super challenging stages filled with gimmicks ready for you to roll and bounce through in this brand new and exclusive to PlayStation Network installment in the fun, fast, and super addictive LocoRoco series," reads the game's old PSN description. "Welcome to the LocoRoco Midnight Carnival! Featuring super hard nighttime stages focusing on speed and temp and filled with lethal traps, will you be able to clear them or will you give up? It all depends on you. The key to surviving these perilous new stages is the brand new High Bounce, which lets you leap over barriers, climb up walls, and speed up sliding LocoRoco."

For more coverage on all things PlayStation -- including everything between on both the PS4 and PS5, as well as PlayStation VR and PlayStation Plus -- click here or, alternatively, check out the relevant and recent links listed right below: