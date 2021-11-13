Forgotten PS4 Exclusive Is Making a Comeback

A forgotten and failed PS4 exclusive is making a comeback. How big this comeback will be, and whether it will be successful, remains to be seen, but it’s a second roll of the dice, something many failed games never get. While the PS4 had some killer exclusives like Bloodborne, Marvel’s Spider-Man, and Ghost of Tsushima, it also had some exclusives that failed to make an impact, and not many flopped harder than The Tomorrow Children, a free-to-play online game with great ideas, but insufficient execution. Originally released in 2016, the game was quickly shut down in 2017, and it’s been lost to time since then, but that’s changing. This week, Q-Games, the developer behind the game, announced that it’s acquired the rights to the game after striking an unprecedented deal with Sony. The finer details of this deal are unknown, but it means the title is getting a second chance.

Since it was shut down, the game hasn’t been playable, which means it hasn’t been playable for about four years, but this is set to change. According to Q-Games, work has begun “to rebuild The Tomorrow Children and bring it back to its loving fans.” Right now, there’s no word when exactly the game will return, if it will return free-to-play, if any changes are being made to the formula, and whether or not it will remain exclusive to PlayStation consoles.

“I’d like to thank first and foremost the fans of The Tomorrow Children, without whom, I would never have had the confidence to keep pursuing this deal,” said Dylan Cuthbert, the director of the game, and CEO and Founder of Q-Games, in a blurb that accompanied the news. “Our fans are some of the most amazing gamers out there, and every day for the past four years they have kept the dream alive. I think the happiest thing about this decision is imagining the enjoyment those fans will feel as they re-enter the crazy post-apocalyptic neo-soviet world of The Tomorrow Children. Secondly I’d like to thank Sony Interactive Entertainment for also working with me to have the IP returned to Q-Games. It has taken a concerted effort by all of us to get to this ultimate step, and I’m full of gratitude to everyone involved in the process. I am now tweaking and re-working parts of the game every week, and I hope everyone follows along and gets involved in this process. We plan to make quite a few changes for the better, and give The Tomorrow Children the re-launch it deserves!

