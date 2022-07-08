Highly-Anticipated Nintendo Switch RPG Now Also Coming to PS4 and PS5

A highly-anticipated Nintendo Switch game is now also coming to PS4 and PS5, in addition to PC. In gaming, the RPG genre is one of the most popular genres. Within the RPG genre, the action-RPG is probably the most common. However, there was an era in gaming when the turn-based RPG was THE RPG. The heyday of the turn-based RPG is long gone though. The genre still lives on, but not with the same significance. That said, one of the most anticipated indie games in the industry right now is a turn-based RPG, and it's called Sea of Stars. Previously, it was announced for the PC and Nintendo Switch only, but recently this changed with developer Sabotage Studio announcing that when the game launches in 2023 it will do so also on PS4 and PS5. Unfortunately, there's nothing more specific beyond "2023" in regards to the release date. What those looking forward to the game did get though is a new trailer.

For those that don't know, this isn't Sabotage Studio's first rodeo. Their previous game -- The Messenger -- suggests the studio has the quality to deliver on the anticipation. That said, The Messenger, as an action platformer, is a completely different game. So it will be interesting to see if the team can pivot in a completely different direction and maintain the same level of quality. So far, it looks like they can.

"Sea of Stars is a turn-based RPG inspired by the classics," reads an official elevator pitch of the game."It tells the story of two Children of the Solstice who will combine the powers of the sun and moon to perform Eclipse Magic, the only force capable of fending off the monstrous creations of the evil alchemist known as The Fleshmancer."

At the moment of publishing, there's still no word of any other platforms. Obviously, the big one missing out currently is Xbox (Xbox One, Xbox Series S, and Xbox Series X), which is odd because Microsoft has been gobbling up these types of games for Xbox Game Pass.

