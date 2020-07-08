PlayStation Makes One of PS4's Best Games $3 for a Limited Time

✖

Did I ever tell you the definition of insanity? Insanity is PlayStation making one of PS4's best games just $3 for a limited time. And if you -- somehow -- can't tell what game this is from the opening, it's only one of last generation's most popular and critically-acclaimed titles and the best Far Cry game to date: Far Cry 3. In this case, PlayStation has specifically made Far Cry 3: Classic Edition just $3, which represents a savings of 90%. And according to the game's store listing, this price will be available until July 23.

The Classic Edition of the game is an enhanced re-release that dropped in 2018 with the aim of bringing the title to modernity. It's not a remake or even a remaster, but it does look and run better than the original.

Speaking of the original, it debuted back in 2012, and is widely considered not only of the best games of that generation, but among some of the best games of all time, evident by not only how well it sold, but its impressive 91 on Metacritic.

Further, the game is known to have one of the greatest video game villains of all time: pirate lord Vaas Montenegro, who is brought to life by Michael Mando. It's also the entry that transitioned the Far Cry series to the template it still follows today.

"Far Cry 3 is an open-world first-person shooter set on an island unlike any other," reads an official pitch of the game. "A place where heavily armed warlords traffic in slaves. Where outsiders are hunted for ransom. And as you embark on a desperate quest to rescue your friends, you realize that the only way to escape this darkness… is to embrace it."

As for why it's currently 90% off, who knows, but it may have to do with the imminent reveal of Far Cry 6, which hasn't been confirmed, but is going to happen at Ubisoft Forward on July 12.

