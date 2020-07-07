New Free PlayStation Plus PS4 Games Now Available

✖

New and free PlayStation Plus games are now available for all PS4 users that are subscribed to the service. Yesterday was your last chance to download both Star Wars Battlefront II and Call of Duty: WWII for free, because today they've been replaced with Lara Croft's latest adventure and one of the best-selling games of 2019. More specifically, all PlayStation Plus subscribers on PS4 can now download both Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration and NBA 2K20 for free.

Both games will be available to download for free until August 7, and as long as you maintain an active subscription to PlayStation Plus, you can keep and play the games as much as you want, forever. However, if your subscription lapses, the games will be plucked from your library and won't be playable until the subscription is renewed.

Below, you can read more about both games, as well as peep trailers for each as well:

Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration: "Rise of the Tomb Raider: 20 Year Celebration includes the base game and Season Pass featuring all-new content. Explore Croft Manor in the new 'Blood Ties' story, then defend it against a zombie invasion in 'Lara’s Nightmare.' Survive extreme conditions with a friend in the new online Co-Op Endurance mode, and brave the new 'Extreme Survivor' difficulty. Also features an outfit and weapon inspired by Tomb Raider III, and 5 classic Lara skins. Existing DLC will challenge you to explore a new tomb that houses an ancient terror in Baba Yaga: The Temple of the Witch, and combat waves of infected predators in Cold Darkness Awakened."

NBA 2K20: "NBA 2K has evolved into much more than a basketball simulation. 2K continues to redefine what’s possible in sports gaming with NBA 2K20, featuring best in class graphics & gameplay, groundbreaking game modes, and unparalleled player control and customization. Plus, with its immersive open-world Neighborhood, NBA 2K20 is a platform for gamers and ballers to come together and create what’s next in basketball culture."

