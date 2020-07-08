Marvel's Spider-Man PS4 Players Discover Rare Traversal Feature

✖

Marvel's Spider-Man may have released on PS4 back in 2018, but the exclusive game from Insomniac Games still commands a large, passionate, and active player base, despite being nearly two years old and lacking in replayability. And this is a testament to the game's quality. It's not only one of the best titles of 2018, but one of the best PS4 games of the generation

One of the greatest things about Marvel's Spider-Man is the attention to detail. Whether it's the meticulously realized suits or the animations, it's obvious Insomniac poured a lot of love, time, and money into the game, which explains why a vast number of players recently discovered a traversal animation they've never seen before.

Taking to the PS4 Reddit page, one player shared a brief gameplay clip featuring the animation for when Spidey climbs a fire escape to the top of the building. Not many players know this, but there's a unique set of animations for this that's easy to miss because it's easy to play the entire game and never scale a fire escape.

As the Reddit poster notes, they've finished two playthroughs of the game and have never come across the feature. And judging by how quickly the post shot to the top of the PS4 Reddit page, not many other players have ever seen it either.

Marvel's Spider-Man is available via the PS4 and the PS4 only. At the moment of publishing, there's been no word of a native PS5 port.

"Marvel's Spider-Man is the best superhero movie you can't buy a ticket to see, and it's one of the best open-world games of the generation," reads the opening of our official review of the game. "Insomniac Games has shown great audacity in its effort to craft a wholly original Spider-Man story, with its own timeline and set of origin stories. Having played the game from start to finish, I can say that even the most hardcore comic book fans will have their expectations exceeded by Marvel's Spider-Man's impossible scope and exhaustive fan service."

