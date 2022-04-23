PlayStation Developer Ignites Acquisition Speculation With New Tweet

✖

Rumors have been circulating for weeks that Sony is close to finalizing a new acquisition, and according to the latest rumblings, it may be the biggest acquisition made by PlayStation yet. One of the names that has been thrown around here and there is FromSoftware, a subsidiary of Kadokawa Corporation. The Japanese studio being owned by another company makes a deal for FromSoftware more complicated, but far from impossible. For those that don't know: FromSoftware is the developer behind the likes of Dark Souls, Bloodborne, Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice, Armored Core, and most recently, Elden Ring. There haven't been any credible claims linking FromSoftware and PlayStation, but a new tweet from a PlayStation employee has raised some eyebrows.

The tweet comes the way of Shawne Benson, the Director, Global Head of Third Party Portfolio at PlayStation. There's not much to the tweet, but it's enough to ignite speculation in an environment ripe for speculation because of all the recent rumors. The tweet in question was made this week, and shows Benson posing with a giant Elden Ring statue, accompanied by the following caption: "Just showing my new work bestie around campus."

Again, there's not much to this tweet, and without the rumor mill hot with PlayStation acquisition rumors, this may not garner any attention, but this hypothetical reality is just that, hypothetical. With a million PlayStation acquisition rumors going around, and with FromSoftware involved in some of this scuttlebutt, this tweet was always going to add fuel to the fire.

Just showing my new work bestie around campus. pic.twitter.com/rv03rij3ae — Shawne Benson (@shawnethegirl) April 22, 2022

For now, take all of this for what it is, which is complete and utter speculation. It's weird for PlayStation to have a giant statue for a character of a third-party game that had no connection to PlayStation beyond merely being available on PlayStation platforms. In fact, the game was revealed courtesy of an Xbox E3 showcase. However, it's a mega-popular game and FromSoftware has worked with PlayStation in the past with Bloodborne. Still, while the speculation is reasonable, there's simply not enough here to sound any alarms.

A multiplatform game getting this much love at Playstation? Almost like they're part of the family 🤔🧐 — Showbotics101 🇧🇩 (@showbotics101) April 22, 2022

