PS4 Gets First New Console Update in 2023, Patch Notes Revealed

Alongside pushing out a new update for PlayStation 5 consoles today, Sony has also released the first firmware update for PlayStation 4 platforms as well. As expected, Sony has largely stop supporting the PS4 in a major way since the arrival of the PS5 in late 2020. While there are still some notable games that come to PS4, the console itself doesn't get updated as routinely compared to Sony's next-gen platform. And even though these patches will likely only become more rare as time goes on, that hasn't prevented the first update of 2023 from rolling out this morning.

At this very moment, firmware version 10.50 for PS4 is now live and available to download. Compared to what today's new PS5 update added to the console, this new PS4 patch is much smaller in nature. In short, firmware update 10.50 looks to give users access to various apps in new ways. Beyond this, there have also been some changes to how the PS4 communicates with the PlayStation App that players can install on their own phone or other devices.

Perhaps the most notable thing about this new PS4 update is that it does not incorporate Discord voice chat with the console. This is one aspect of the new PS5 patch that many PlayStation fans have been quite excited to receive today, but the feature is only available on the current-gen PlayStation console. As such, those who own a PS4 and want to use Discord for themselves are left out in the cold for the time being.

To check out the full patch notes for today's new PS4 update, be sure to keep reading on down below.