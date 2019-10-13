PlayStation Store Sale: 35 Best PS4 Deals This Week

There’s currently three big sales going on over at the PlayStation Store, offering hundreds of PS4 games on the cheap. There’s a sale just for games from Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment. There’s also a sale that discounts just about every great PlayStation VR game. And lastly, there’s a “Games of a Generation” sale, which discounts many of the PS4’s best titles. In short, there’s a lot of discounts going on right now, and it’s not easy to sift through all of them.

That said, we’ve done that for you, and have organized the 35 best sales on the PlayStation Store this week. Of course, this is a bit subjective, but for the most part this list is the heavy hitters only. Further, it blends together deep discounts on slightly older games plus lesser discounts for new 2019 games. Anyway, here are the 35 discounts you should know about this week:

Bloodborne — $12 Battlefield V — $24 Burnout Paradise Remastered — $5 Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy — $20 Days Gone — $42 Horizon Zero Dawn: Complete Edition — $15 inFAMOUS First Light — $7 Jump Force — $24 Killzone: Shadow Fall — $10 Kingdom Hearts III — $36 LittleBigPlanet 3 — $10 Mafia III — $10 Monster Hunter World — $20 No Man’s Sky — $25 Project Cars 2 — $15 Red Dead Redemption 2 — $36 Ratchet and Clank — $13 Shadow of the Tomb Raider — $20 Soulcalibur VI — $18 Star Wars Battlefront II — $6 The Elder Scrolls V: Skyrim Special Edition — $16 The Last Guardian — $15 The Sims 4 — $16 Titanfall 2 — $7 Uncharted: The Nathan Drake Collection — $13 Until Dawn — $15 Batman: Arkham Collection — $18 Mad Max — $5 Mortal Kombat 11 — $36 Middle-earth Shadow of War — $20 Middle-earth Shadow of Modor — $10 Rocket League — $10 Borderlands: Game of the Year Edition — $20 EA Sports UFC 3 — $10 Dragon Age Inqusition: Game of the Year Edition — $10 BONUS: Grand Theft Auto V Premium Online Edition — $15

In addition to these 35 titles, virtually every LEG0 game on PS4 is also on sale, and most are about $6 a pop. So, if you enjoy LEGO games, then make sure to search for those as well. Also, make sure to peep the aforementioned Games of a Generation Sale in its entirety, which is loaded with discounts on some of PS4’s best games. Seriously, it’s one of the PlayStation Store’s best sales of the year.

