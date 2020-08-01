5 Great PS4 Deals on the PlayStation Store You Don't Want to Miss

The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a massive promotional sale discounting nearly 500 PS4 games. The sale includes not only some of the PS4's biggest and best games and series, but some of the newer games to hit the system. As a result, not everything falls into the "dirt cheap" category, but they are plenty of deals and steals to be had. And some of these deals and steals are for some great and popular PS4 games.

The sale itself is live for a few more weeks, so there's no rush to capitalize on its limited-time offers. However, if you're looking for something new to play on PS4 but don't want to break the bank on new games like Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us Part II, then the five games below may be for you.

Below, you will find not just five great deals, but as many great games as well. Included is a trailer for each game, pricing information for each game, a description of each game, and a link to the store page of each game. Of course, there are other great deals, but for the games below we tried to cover a variety of genres and tastes. Further, we tried to balance the list with both dirt-cheap games and the lowest-ever prices on relatively new and popular games.