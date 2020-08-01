5 Great PS4 Deals on the PlayStation Store You Don't Want to Miss
The PlayStation Store is currently hosting a massive promotional sale discounting nearly 500 PS4 games. The sale includes not only some of the PS4's biggest and best games and series, but some of the newer games to hit the system. As a result, not everything falls into the "dirt cheap" category, but they are plenty of deals and steals to be had. And some of these deals and steals are for some great and popular PS4 games.
The sale itself is live for a few more weeks, so there's no rush to capitalize on its limited-time offers. However, if you're looking for something new to play on PS4 but don't want to break the bank on new games like Ghost of Tsushima or The Last of Us Part II, then the five games below may be for you.
Below, you will find not just five great deals, but as many great games as well. Included is a trailer for each game, pricing information for each game, a description of each game, and a link to the store page of each game. Of course, there are other great deals, but for the games below we tried to cover a variety of genres and tastes. Further, we tried to balance the list with both dirt-cheap games and the lowest-ever prices on relatively new and popular games.
The Council - The Complete Season
Description: "The Council begins in 1793. Take the role of secret society member Louis de Richet after his invitation to a private island off the shores of England. Joining him are a number of high profile guests, including Napoleon and George Washington. The strange nature of this reception goes beyond the prestigious guests – Richet’s mother has gone missing on the island, while each of the colorful cast has their own agendas."
Price: $7.49prevnext
World War Z
Description: "Humanity is on the brink of extinction. From New York to Moscow and Jerusalem, the undead apocalypse continues to spread. As the end looms, a hardened few band together to defeat the horde and outlive the dead. World War Z is a heart-pounding coop third-person shooter featuring swarms of hundreds of zombies. Based on the Paramount Pictures film, World War Z focuses on fast-paced gameplay while exploring new storylines from around the world."
Price: $11.99prevnext
Metal Gear Solid V: The Definitive Experience
Description: "Taking place nine years after the events of MGSV: Ground Zeroes and the fall of Mother Base, Snake a.k.a. Big Boss, awakes from a nine-year coma. The game resumes the story in 1984, with the Cold War still as the backdrop, which continues to shape a global crisis. Snake’s journey takes him into a world where he is driven by a need for revenge and the pursuit of a shadow group, XOF."
Price: $4.99prevnext
Metro Exodus
Description: "Metro Exodus is an epic, story-driven first-person shooter from 4A Games that blends deadly combat and stealth with exploration and survival horror in one of the most immersive game worlds ever created. Flee the shattered ruins of dead Moscow and embark on an epic, continent-spanning journey across post-apocalyptic Russia in the greatest Metro adventure yet. Explore the Russian wilderness in vast, non-linear levels and follow a thrilling story-line inspired by the novels of Dmitry Glukhovsky that spans an entire year through spring, summer and autumn to the depths of nuclear winter."
Price: $13.99prevnext
Unravel Yarny Bundle
Description: "The Unravel Yarny bundle contains Unravel and Unravel Two. Unravel is a visually stunning, physics-based puzzle platformer that introduced a new, lovable and endearing character made from a single thread of yarn, that slowly unravels as he embarks on a seemingly larger than life journey. In Unravel Two, create a Yarny of your very own. Then build relationships with other Yarnys in local co-op or as a single player, fostering friendship and support as you journey together."0comments
Price: $8.99prev
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.