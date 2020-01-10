Classic PlayStation Game May Be Coming to PS4 and PS5 This Year

Last year, PlayStation seemingly teased that a new Ape Escape was in development, presumably for PS4 or PS5 or both. That said, continuing with these teases, PlayStation has seemingly teased something Ape Escape is on the horizon again. More specifically, in a happy “New Year” post, PlayStation not only teases that the year will be exciting and wonderful, but that there will be lots of important information to share. Now, it would be one thing if this was coming from the official PlayStation Twitter accounts, but it comes from an account for Ape Escape specifically. Are PlayStation gamers looking too much into this? Possibly, but on the surface it seems like another teaser.

As you may know, Ape Escape turned 20 last year. The original game that kicked off the series hit back on May 31, 1999 via SIE Japan Studio and the PS1. That said, we haven’t gotten a mainline entry from the nostalgic series since 2005, and not even a spin-off since 2010. In other words, it’s been dormant for a decade, but that may be changing soon.

The series was once one of the staples of PlayStation, and one of its highest-rated series. In fact, the first game in the series is widely considered an all-time classic and one of the best and most important 3D platform games. This is to say, while it’s been awhile, it’s easy to see why PlayStation may try to bring it back in some capacity, especially given that it needs more games that cater to the family-friendly market. After all, the best way to make a PlayStation fan is to get to them when they’re young.

Anyway, even if this new social media post is a teaser, who knows what it could be for. It could be a remake of the first game or Ape Escape 4. The series could also come back as a PlayStation VR exclusive. Whatever the case, there’s a growing amount of PlayStation gamers demanding it make a comeback. And where there’s demand, there’s usually supply.