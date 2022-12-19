PlayStation's New Freebie Is For a Game Not Even Out Yet

PlayStation is giving out a new freebie to fans of a game that is not even out yet. During the PS4 generation, and so far during the PS5 generation, PlayStation has consistently released very high-quality games. Between the likes of God of War, God of War Ragnarok, Bloodborne, The Last of Us Part 2, Uncharted 4: A Thief's End, Astro Bot: Rescue Mission, Demon's Soul, and Marvel's Spider-Man you have some of the best games of the last decade. Right below this tier is an even wider range of great, but perhaps not as exemplary, games like Horizon Zero Dawn, Horizon Forbidden West, Ghost of Tsushima, Ratchet & Clank: Rift Apart, and Returnal. Neither of these lists are exhaustive of course, as neither even includes Death Stranding, perhaps the most unique game PlayStation released over the last decade. Like any Hideo Kojima game, it has lots of hardcore fans, all of which will appreciate these new freebies for DS2, aka Death Stranding 2.

It's probably going to be a couple of years -- at least -- until Death Stranding 2 releases. Last week we relayed word that the game's release date may actually be further away than previously thought. Whatever the case, ahead of its release, Sony and Kojima Productions have released new and free DS2 avatars that depict the new BB pod seen in the reveal trailer of the sequel.

At the moment of publishing, it's unclear how long this offer is available. It's possible it's a permanent offer, but if it is, it's not specified. In the past, similar offers have been limited to a small window, but others are still available to this day. In other words, history tells us nothing.

Free Death Stranding 2 PSN avatars after redeeming code:



Americas PRKT-2QNQ-DH4X

EMEA EHNA-6MNB-PGL5

ASIA CRBA-GKNP-J9EK

JAPAN JP2J-A5NG-PT2F

KOREA 3D86-9PNF-KABQ pic.twitter.com/oHoDaZMFBp — Wario64 (@Wario64) December 19, 2022

